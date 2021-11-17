Hometown Jewelry Shop Dazzles Year-Round

The holiday season is one that has long conjured up the spirit of giving and an especially fabulous gift to be given is jewelry. From diamond earrings to necklaces, bracelets and rings, gifting a loved one with jewelry at the holidays is always an option that is sure to put a smile on the recipient’s face. And some bling on the finger.
Luckily, Mooresville residents don’t have to go far to find a jeweler that has earned a reputation for providing quality jewelry to the community.
Jewelers on Main, locally-owned and operated by Alan Allman for the last decade, looks to continue to provide that service to Mooresville and greater Iredell County during the 2021 hol-iday season. And, despite coming off a surprisingly great 2020 holiday season, Allman is already seeing indications this year could be even better.
“We had a great season last year even with everything that was going on,” Allman said. “This year, we’ve already sold out of things that we usually don’t have to replenish until after the holidays, but we’ve already had to do that. I’m banking on this year being a strong year.”
The increase in both foot traffic and sales is a trend occurring throughout the various shops in Downtown Mooresville, Allman said.
Allman has been a jeweler in Downtown Mooresville for 25 years, working a majority of that time at another shop before branching out and opening his own shop in 2012. However, operating his own store came with a learning curve.
“I’ve been working at it every day for 10 years - between getting the right merchandise and building a culture of customer service,” Allman said. “It doesn’t cost anything to be nice and that’s one thing I won’t tolerate is my employees not being nice to people.”
Allman’s quest to not only find the right merchandise, but also provide a positive experi-ence for both employees and customers, has led many in the Mooresville community to call Jewelers on Main the best in town.
“If that’s truly what the perception is, it’s very humbling,” Allman said. “We’re just trying to do the best that we can and that’s what we do all day, every day.”
Over the years, Allman saw his business become a family business when his daughter, Zari, started working at the store. She worked all through her time at Appalachian State Univer-sity, commuting from Boone to Mooresville on weekends to help her dad with the day-to-day operations. Upon graduating in 2014 , she began working full-time at the shop, operating as the head of the business’s operations while she continued pursuing her MBA online.
“Zari is my governor,” Allman said. “We always talk about how we’re going to spend money. I don’t see how people can survive without someone that has her business acumen.”
Of course, adjusting from a father-daughter to a business partner relationship had its bumps.
“She knew me as ‘Dad,’ not as ‘boss,’” Allman said. “But, now we have a trust that I’m completely comfortable deferring to her decisions. It’s not just because she’s my daughter - she knows what she’s talking about.”
During the upcoming holiday season, Jewelers on Main will host a myriad of events as well as participate in some of the Downtown Mooresville’s holidays events.
“I love the buzz downtown during the holidays,” Allman said. “We always try to have a special event going on Friday nights during that time of year. It’s a special time of year.”
In years past, Jewelers on Main has hosted both a bourbon night and a wine night in the store and plan to do so again in 2021.
Those looking to surprise a loved one with something shiny this holiday season can’t go wrong by stopping by Jewelers on Main to visit Alan and Zari Allman. The reputation they have garnered speaks for itself.