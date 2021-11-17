Mooresville Museum Honors Longtime Business owner and Friend Pike Stewart

The Mooresville Museum is featuring a beloved pillar of the downtown community as its 2021 Christmas ornament.

Pike’s BP, owned by Ford Martin Stewart, who was known simply as “Pike,” was chosen as this year’s ornament to honor the man everyone knew in Mooresville.

Pike died at age 88 on Nov. 23, 2020. “We look for something that folks remember that we like to commemorate, but Pike’s was a no-brainer, really, because he’d been a staple here since I was a child,” said David Whitlow, vice-president of the Mooresville Museum Board.

Pike opened his business, Pike’s Gulf, in 1969 on North Broad Street, and was a main-stay in downtown Mooresville, offering jobs and mentoring young people throughout the years. He offered a full service gas station, wrecker service and concession trailer on his property and often washed windows, fueled vehicles and checked oil himself when friends stopped in for gas. “Pike was a mentor to a lot of young folks in town over the years,” Whitlow said.

Although the museum’s best-selling ornament features the What-a-burger restaurant on South Main Street, Whitlow said “Pike’s is doing really well.”

To buy an ornament, please visit 132 E. Center Avenue in downtown Mooresville. The ornaments cost $15.