'Extremely Alarming': August sees fourth COVID-19 spike in Iredell

“We are encouraging everyone to receive the vaccine,” Redford said. “It is the best way to protect yourself and others from contracting and spreading COVID-19. We are hopeful that we will see an increase in individuals receiving the vaccine that were previously cautious now that there is an FDA-approved vaccine.

“We would have certainly hoped to reach a 50% vaccination rate by now,” she added.

As of Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the vaccine that was known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (known now as Comirnaty), becoming the first to be officially approved by the administration. It was also the first to have its emergency authorization issued on Dec. 11, 2020. The vaccine produced by Moderna, which also received emergency authorization in December 2020, just completed its submission to the FDA for a full approval, a process that typically takes months. The submission to approve the Pfizer vaccine was submitted on May 7.

The early returns on how the FDA approval has affected vaccination demand should please the ICHD, though. In the final full week of August, the NCDHHS reported that 1,077 first doses were administered in Iredell County between Aug. 23 and 29. In that same period, 1,081 second doses were administered, the most second doses doled out since the week of June 21-27.