Eye of the Tribune

Seminar set

Bernadette Joyce, MS, RD, LDN, of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, dietary services, will present a free, online Nutrition and Cancer program Oct. 26 from noon to 1 p.m.

Nutrition is to consider when you are undergoing treatment for cancer. Eating healthy foods before, during and after treatment can help you feel better and stay stronger. However, cancer and its treatment can sometimes cause problems that make it hard to eat. Join as the hospital’s registered dietitian discusses cancer and nutrition.

A reservation is required for this free, online presentation, and once registered, a link will be emailed. To register, visit https://www.lnrmc.com/classes-events.

Revival

Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church USA, 336 N. Broad St., Mooresville will have a two day revival Oct. 24 and 25. Praise and worship begins at 6:45 p.m. with the service starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Timothy Bates of Cameron and Calvary Presbyterian churches. Rev. James Harley is pastor of the local congregation.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper Oct. 21 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be carry out and dine in. Cost is $8 per plate, which, along with the spaghetti, will include salad, bread and dessert. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces available, meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo.

Pancake breakfast

The Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its next free community breakfast Nov. 5. It will be served from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. The meal is offered every first Saturday of the month.

Chicken and dumpling

Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting its homemade chicken and dumplings dinner fundraiser. This drive-thru only event will be Nov. 4 from 4-7 p.m. In addition to the homemade chicken and dumplings, there will be green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce and homemade pound cake and brownies. Cost is $10 for adult or large and $5 for child or small plates. Extra dessert is $3.

Gift shop

The South Iredell Senior Center’s Santa’s Gift Shop is having its grand opening Nov. 5. They are calling all of Santa’s Elves to come Oct. 28 to the center, 202 N. Church St., to help them get ready for the sale.

Center event

In addition to the season events the South Iredell Senior Center offers, they have many more regular programs that take place every day from fitness and educational programs to crafts, dancing games and more. Check out their website at https://www.iredellcoa.org/sisc/ and click on the calendar of events to see all the fun things happening.

Concert

Don’t forget that Music at St. Alban’s (M@SA) will have a concert by the Charlton Singleton Jazz Quartet Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The program will be preceded by a youth concert at 2:20 p.m. and followed by a meet-the-artists reception. The concert, performed at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson, will also be available via live streaming. Details, visit M@SA’s website at www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org.