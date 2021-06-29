Eye of the Tribune

Patriotic musical

The music ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will share the musical, “With Liberty and Justice for All” July 4 at both its 8:30 and 11 a.m. morning worship services in the fellowship hall. This music will be shared by the sanctuary choir, soloists, narrator and instrumentalists seeking to offer praise and thanksgiving for God and country. First Baptist Church is located at 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. The public is invited to attend or visit www.fbcmooresville.com.

Museum exhibition

The North Carolina Museum of History is hosting “Dressing the Abbey, a costume exhibition that highlights the fashion from “Downton Abbey.”

Visitors can see the original costumes worn by the stars of “Downton Abbey” that depicts fashions of the British aristocracy in the early 20th century. “Dressing the Abbey” weaves popular culture, fashion and history in an exhibition borrowed from “Downton Abbey’s wardrobe. It will be on display at the museum from Oct. 23, 2021 through January 17, 2022. This traveling exhibit will be open to visitors during normal museum hours. For information about the museum, visit https://www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/about/plan-your-visit.