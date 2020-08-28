Finding Solutions: WHMS staff, students learning how to cope with the 'new normal'

Principal Jimmie Dancy walked through the empty halls of his brand new middle school with nothing but the distant sounds of a janitor piloting a floor scrubber.
The problem with this? It was 3 p.m. on a Wednesday.
In a normal situation, the students would be eagerly waiting for the final bell of the day so they could flood out into those very hallways and head home.
But, as we all know, 2020 is far from a normal situation.
“It’s a pretty big school,” Dancy said. “We have a lot of empty space right now.”
Woodland Heights Middle, which serves as the new home of the students from Brawley Middle has seen the first nearly two weeks of its existence come and go without having all 622 students enrolled on campus at one time.
Like most of the of Iredell-Statesville Schools, WHMS is on a “Plan B” system, meaning that only a small portion of the student body is ever in the school at once. Dancy said only around 250 students are there on a daily basis.
However, despite a daily attendance that is larger than a majority of the other schools in I-SS, the daily protocols, both getting students into the building and going about the school day, have been implemented successfully to this point.
“We go through about 100 car riders every morning, which is about equal to the bus riders to be honest,” Dancy said. “We start (taking temperatures) around 7:40 and by 8:05, we’re done, so we’re actually moving through quite quickly.
“And I tell you, I’m very proud of the kids,” Dancy added. “We’ve had hardly any issues with kids not wearing a mask. We give them their necessary mask breaks. The separation in the lunch room is hard sometimes because there’s six feet between them, but they’re still chatting away.”
Dancy was not kidding about the lunch rooms either. A quick walk through will show what six feet looks like at a middle school lunch table: only every third seat can be occupied. And the mask breaks he spoke of usually consist of teachers taking their students outside for a socially distanced few minutes in a field or a half-lap around the school.
As for the hallways, they more resemble the pavement in the parking lot than a school hallway. Arrows line both sides to keep students on one side of the hallway or the other and a large, red sticker placed every 20 or so feet reminding students to stay six feet apart.
To prevent any protocol breaks between classes, teachers walk their students to their next class in a socially-distanced line.
But even as all of the safety protocols prove to be successful, the technology that will allow “Plan B” to work has been uncooperative at times.
“We’re learning some things as we go technology wise,” Dancy said. “We were able to purchase some HDMI cords and dongles, but the technology was the biggest issue in the first week.”
Every classroom at WHMS comes equipped with a large television mounted on the wall at the front of the classroom that is connected to the teacher’s laptop via an AppleTV system, but the issue that teachers have encountered issues from having to simultaneously teach the students physically in the classroom and the ones that are attending the class via Zoom.
“I feel like we were all nervous that we didn’t have the equipment to make this run smoothly,” sixth grade math teacher Melissa Calloway said. “But, as you get more confident with the technology and you find more available resources, and you get into a routine, it’ll get easier.
“But there’s been lots of tears,” she said with a laugh. “It hasn’t gone smoothly for everyone.”
Both Dancy and Calloway described the first two days of the school year as challenging, citing slow internet connections and internal servers that were preventing work from getting submitted on time.
“We couldn’t get our work finished because the internet would come in and out,” Calloway said. “And then the learning platform that we use, Canvas, is the same one that most of the counties in North Carolina use, so everything was in overload.
“It has improved, they got the server and internet connection fixed at the district level, and everyone’s starting to get into a routine. The new normal.”
Even as the technological issues have been mitigated, the staff has had to figure out new ways to engage students when interaction is more difficult than ever.
WHMS has more than 140 students that opted for a virtual only learning experience, equating to just under a quarter of the student body that has committed to not setting foot in their new school until late-October at the earliest.
This synchronous learning method, as they call it, is likely the biggest shift for everyone, but none are more affected than the teachers.
“The hardest part is to still maintain the group within your classroom and attend to their needs while zooming with a group of students and keeping them engaged,” Calloway said. “It’s challenging. As a math teacher, I’m usually up around the room, modeling things on the board.
“I feel like I’m tied more to technology than facilitating around the classroom.”
Dancy recognizes the struggles that some of his staff have faced in the first couple of weeks of classes.
“It’s been very tough on teachers, doing face-to-face and online learning,” Dancy said. “But I’ve got at least one teacher in every grade level that I consider a ‘techie’ and they’re eager to share (methods of teaching). I have one teacher that’s spearheading training the other teachers.”
“We have a very strong team here at Woodland Heights, so we’re always ready to jump in and help one another,” Calloway said. “If we learn a new program or something that’s going to make it more effective for us, we’re eager to share those resources.”
This has led to teachers spending many hours during the week, and even some time on the weekends, learning the technology so they can better teach everyone, in-person and virtual.
“We’re just trying to make Plan B work,” Calloway said. “I feel like a lot of people are out of their comfort zone. We’re working many hours to try to figure out the best way to handle this and make it effective for student learning.”
Both Dancy and Calloway were adamant that things were getting easier despite the early struggles getting used to the “new normal”, though. By the end of the week, only 10 school days will have come and gone and methods of teaching have made big steps from where they were on day one.
I-SS has committed to staying in Plan B until the end of the first quarter, which is set for Oct. 20, so WHMS and most every other school in the system will have plenty of time to keep improving the way they go about teaching kids that are both on campus and at home.
But Woodland Heights can’t wait to have everyone back.
“I’ve always used that old saying, ‘If you build it, they will come’,” Dancy said. “Well, we built it...and they can’t come as of yet, so that was sort of sad.”
“We’re anticipating what it’s going to look like when we have a full house,” he said with a smile.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!