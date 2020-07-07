Fishing for free part of annual Fourth of July holiday ritual

Priceless.
On this past July 4, everyone in North Carolina, regardless of age, was able to enjoy one of the state’s best outdoor activities for free.
Free Fishing Day, which took place from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. over the past weekend, offered residents and out-of-state visitors the opportunity to fish without having to purchase a license. However, all other fishing regulations continued to apply, such as length and daily possession limits, as well as bait and tackle restrictions.
Authorized by the N.C. General Assembly in 1994 and sponsored by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina’s annual free fishing day, which always falls on July 4, was created to promote the sport of fishing.
“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for families to enjoy some quality time together on the water,” said Christian Waters, the agency’s chief of the Inland Fisheries Division. “Fishing is relatively inexpensive activity that anyone, no matter what their age or skill level, can enjoy.”
To give anglers a better chance of catching fish, the commission stocked a variety of fish in waters across the state — including trout and channel catfish. The agency also provided access to fishing sites across the state, including public fishing areas and boating access areas.
The interactive fishing and boating maps on the Commission’s website listed more than 500 fishing and boating areas, many of which are free, that were all open to the public.
Lake Norman was among the locations included as a participant in the annual program.
Also, because of COVID-19, the commission recommended maintaining a social distance of at least six feet between participants while on the boat ramp, on beaches or islands, or when rafting up with other boaters.
While anyone could fish for free on July 4, on all other days of the year, a fishing license is required for people age 16 and older, in order to fish in any public water in North Carolina, including coastal waters. Purchasing a license online is quick and easy.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the sales counter at the Wildlife Commission’s headquarters in Raleigh is closed. It is encouraged that the public visit the website, www.ncwildlife.org, to purchase fishing, trapping and hunting licenses and to renew a vessel registration.
Currently, the Commission’s License and Vessel Registration Call Centers are open from 8:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. For the most up-to-date information on agency-related closures, cancellations and postponements, all interested are urged to visit ncwildlife.org/covid19.
