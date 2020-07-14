Former JRM driver defies rookie status with first NASCAR Cup win

The “I told you so” crowd is now crowing at Mooresville’s JR Motorsports organization.

One of their own has reached the top tier.

Former JRM driver Cole Custer made his way through a tight opening to polish off what wound up being his shiniest moment of his current first-year premier NASCAR Cup Series career courtesy of an unexpected first-place finish in Sunday’s running of the Quaker State 400 at the Kentucky Speedway.

As a result, Custer — who formerly piloted second-division Xfinity Series entries for J.R. Motorsports — emerged as the first rookie to win in the NASCAR Cup Series in almost four years after assuming the lead in a four-wide made scramble for the win. He was also the first first-year driver to ever win a race at the host site.

‘’I knew I just had to get to the top,’’ said Custer, who led twice for five laps — the first of his young career. ‘’The top rolled pretty good and once I got past and I was like in third I was like, ‘I’ve just got to take a shot and do whatever I can here.’”

Making his 20th series start, the 22-year-old Custer celebrated with a front stretch burnout as his crew happily ran to greet him.

He’s the first rookie to win a non-rain-shortened race since 2007. Custer also won at Kentucky last July in the Xfinity Series.

The race’s intrigue wasn’t shocking surrounding the concerns centered on Kentucky’s first day race since a rain-postponed event in 2013. While it favored previous winners — including five Cup champions who combined for nine wins — the opportunity was there.