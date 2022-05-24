Former President Trump to speak in Greensboro on July 15

GREENSBORO — Former President Donald J. Trump will be back in Greensboro on July 15 as part of the American Freedom Tour.

Trump, who was last at a public event in Greensboro in 2016 shortly before he was elected, will be joined by other high-profile conservatives. The tour is billed as “the greatest conservative insiders and influencers of our time” promoting a conservative agenda.

Greensboro’s event includes Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son; Kimberly Guilfoyle, Judge Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News commentator; Mark Lamb, Pinal County, Arizona, sheriff and a regular on Fox News; and Dinesh D’Souza, a filmmaker and author.

D’Souza’s latest film focuses on alleged ballot harvesting to swing the 2020 election, a theory that has been debunked.

The American Freedom Tour will be from 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The venue is to be announced.

Ticket prices range from $9 for those in an overflow room to $3,995-plus for seating closer to the stage.

Register at americanfreedomtour.com.