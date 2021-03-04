Four detectives, road patrol sergeant presented Advanced Law Enforcement Certificates

In keeping with the highest levels of training and professionalism at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Darren Campbell recently presented four detectives and one road patrol sergeant, with their Advanced Law Enforcement Certificates.
Detective Sgt. Mike Benfield, Detective Patrick Dixson, Detective Scott Hall, Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell and Sgt. Josh Watson received the certificates.
The certificates were presented by the authority of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. To qualify to receive these prestigious certificates, the recipient must have obtained various levels of job related training, and/or a combination of secondary school degrees. Once these requirements are met, a deputy sheriff makes application for their training credentials, and educational degrees to be verified, and have them accepted by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Upon verification, a certificate is awarded for presentation.
“This award is the highest presented by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. These certificates are the results of dedication, and commitment to the profession, this agency and our community. I am very happy for these deputies as they receive these awards. I have always said to have top tier law enforcement, you must recruit, maintain, and provide training opportunities for your employees. These certificates prove we have those type of employees here at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office," Campbell said.
Benfield has 16 years of law enforcement experience. He graduated from Basic Law Enforcement at Mitchell Community College in 2005. He was sworn in at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy. He worked briefly for the Concord Police Department before becoming a full time deputy with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in 2006. Benfield has been a road patrol deputy, road patrol sergeant, and property crimes detective. He is currently a detective sergeant in the Special Victims Unit.
Dixson has six years of law enforcement experience. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree double majoring in criminal justice and sociology. He attended Basic Law Enforcement Training in 2014 at Central Piedmont Community College. He was sworn in at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in 2014 and worked road patrol and then transferred to the Community Oriented Policing (COPS) Unit. He then was promoted to the Special Victims Unit currently working in the Economic Crimes Section. Dixson is also a certified Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) Instructor.
Hall has 15 years of law enforcement experience. He attended Basic Law Enforcement Training at Mitchell Community College in 2005. Hall was sworn in at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in 2007. He worked as a road patrol deputy, on the warrant squad, as a canine handler, and was on the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT). Hall is a certified general instructor in law enforcement topics, and is also a certified ASAP baton instructor. He is currently a member of the Homicide Investigations Team.
Katie Campbell has 16 years of law enforcement experience. She started with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in 2005 working in the detention center, and then as a transport deputy. In 2007, Campbell graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Mitchell Community College. She has served as a school resource officer, patrol deputy and is currently assigned to the Special Victim’s Unit. Campbell is a Certified Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D) Instructor.
Watson has 20 years in law enforcement. Watson graduated from Basic Law Enforcement at Wilkes Community College in 2000. He went to work with the Boone Police Department for 12 years before being sworn in at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in 2012. Watson worked as a road patrol deputy before being promoted to sergeant in 2017. Watson is currently assigned to “A” Squad.