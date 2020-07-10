From the stretch, trade talks top the list for Spinners

Let’s talk trade.

The Mooresville Spinners would willingly surrender one of the ones they got for the one they didn’t get during a three-game stretch over the course of a recent as-many-day span.

The sixth-season Spinners split consecutive-date and on-the-road decisions with as many different fellow Southern Collegiate Baseball members, by scores of 4-3 in successful fashion over the Concord Athletics and a silencing 7-0 setback suffered at the gloves of the Carolina Viper. They then secured a winning stand with a 3-2 outcome against non-league foe Catawba Valley Stars and that made a success of one of the season’s more specialized ceremonies on the team’s entire regular-season schedule.

Courtesy of the latest efforts coming to account for the bulk of play on tap to be held the week’s post-Fourth of July holiday, the verdicts combined to put Mooresville at the 9-5 level in all affairs carrying full SCBL clout — placing them all alone in third place with the most updated standings — that also stands out as the most pivotal part of an overall 11-9 slate they took with them back into additional play.

Spinners 3, CV Stars 2

Although taking place in the least meaningful of the three games during the spree due to the fact that it took place outside the SCBL ranks, it nevertheless took on a special meaning on the part of the Spinners because it was played on the franchise’s annual Military Appreciation Night. Fittingly, the outcome of the game remained in question until the final out in the 3-2 win.