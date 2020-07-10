From the stretch, trade talks top the list for Spinners

Let’s talk trade.
The Mooresville Spinners would willingly surrender one of the ones they got for the one they didn’t get during a three-game stretch over the course of a recent as-many-day span.
The sixth-season Spinners split consecutive-date and on-the-road decisions with as many different fellow Southern Collegiate Baseball members, by scores of 4-3 in successful fashion over the Concord Athletics and a silencing 7-0 setback suffered at the gloves of the Carolina Viper. They then secured a winning stand with a 3-2 outcome against non-league foe Catawba Valley Stars and that made a success of one of the season’s more specialized ceremonies on the team’s entire regular-season schedule.
Courtesy of the latest efforts coming to account for the bulk of play on tap to be held the week’s post-Fourth of July holiday, the verdicts combined to put Mooresville at the 9-5 level in all affairs carrying full SCBL clout — placing them all alone in third place with the most updated standings — that also stands out as the most pivotal part of an overall 11-9 slate they took with them back into additional play.
Spinners 3, CV Stars 2
Although taking place in the least meaningful of the three games during the spree due to the fact that it took place outside the SCBL ranks, it nevertheless took on a special meaning on the part of the Spinners because it was played on the franchise’s annual Military Appreciation Night. Fittingly, the outcome of the game remained in question until the final out in the 3-2 win.
Prior to play, a stirring pre-game ceremony featuring players and front office members of the Spinners, in-attendance past as well as present military personnel and a fully-uniformed color guard combined presences to conduct official opening festivities.
Out on the field, the Spinners backed the special night’s billing by never trailing to edge out the final 3-2 verdict.
Starting and winning right-handed pitcher John Grigg (Lawndale, Lenoir Rhyne University) secured the decision buoyed by his five scoreless innings of work, allowing only one hit and chalking up eight strikeouts along the way.
At the plate, the team was ignited early by a solo home run parked out of Moor Park by Justin Fox (Concord, Erskine University) and was additionally sparked by the two base hits apiece racked up by teammates and fellow hometown-products Davis Turner (Mooresville, Lenoir Ryne University) and Sam Zayicek (Mooresville, High Point University) as well as Max Lecroy (Asheville, Lenoir Rhyne University). In addition to Fox, Zayicek was also credited with a run batted in.
Following play, a live auction supervised by principal owner John Wilcox was held allowing any fans interested to solicit bids for the purchase of the one-and-only-time-worn special custom-created game uniform jerseys donned by the Spinners players. All of the proceeds realized by the auction were used to benefit the Welcome Home Veterans program.
Spinners 4, Concord A’s 3
A tightly-contested affair from the start remained intact to the finish before the Spinners held on for the slim 4-3 decision.
They logged in with single runs each over the course of four different innings and withstood a two-run rally on the part of the host Athletics in the last half of the eighth frame to prevail.
Matching out-of-the-bullpen pitchers Joe Gregorie (Denver, Surry Community College) and local product Jackson Reid (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne University) gathered in the win and save, respectively. Additional mound duties were handed by Javi Martinez (Fuquay Varina, Catawba Valley Community College), Sterling Thomas (Waynesville, Erskine College) and Jake Landis (Gastonia, Pfeiffer University). As a crew, the arms allowed the three runs on 12 hits while striking out five between them.
Offensively, Houston Koon (Wilkesboro, Lenoir Rhyne University) paired base knocks to anchor the attack, while resulting single runs batted in apiece courtesy of base hits tagged by Fox, Lecroy, Tyler White (Huntersville, Tusculum College) and Tanner Burns (Stanley, Limestone College) allowed them to headline a crew also consisting of Christian Maggio (Myrtle Beach, SC, Charleston Southern University) and Jacob Whitley (Clemmons, UNC Charlotte) with a lone base hit each.
Vipers 7, Spinners 0
Limited to just four hits and held without a run, Mooresville ended its season’s best win streak in SCBL play at six straight in suffering the shutout.
Starting pitcher Brennon Oxford (Durham, New Hampshire, Wake Forest University) was tagged with the loss, gathering relief aid from the likes of Jackson Fisher (Salisbury, UNC Wilmington) and hometown product Jason Hudak (Mooresville, UNC-W) in the process. The staff allowed the seven runs on nine hits while whiffing eight.
With the bat, hometown product Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) personally accounted for half of the Spinners’ hits with his two, while Whitley clubbed a double and was joined by Jake Whitcomb (Harrisburg, UNC Charlotte) with single shots apiece.
Upcoming games
Mooresville headed deeper into the week slated to engage in back-to-back home games against SCBL members the Carolina Venom and league-leading Piedmont Pride, the second of the affairs serving to pit the two teams that collectively account for each of the circuit’s past two postseason tournament titles.{/div}
