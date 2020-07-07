Gain from pain stretches Spinners’ season-best win streak

Pain and gain.
The second Mooresville Spinners batter of the game to be hit by a pitch served to force in the winning run in a comeback walk-off victory allowing them to extend a season-long winning streak to cover a complete handful of games.
With the bases loaded in the home half of the ninth, a hit-by-pitch plated the deciding tally in the come-from-behind — two times in fact — 3-2 nipping past fellow Southern Collegiate Baseball League rival Lake Norman Copperheads on Monday night to stretch a now five-game win spree.
The down-to-the-last-turn-at-bat decision over the ‘Heads came following Mooresville’s out-of-league earlier 9-4 pounding past the travel tournament-team caliber and independent-level Dry Pond Blue Sox coming in one of the limited number of non-SCBL affairs left on the team’s regular-season schedule.
As a result, the streaking Spinners headed back into action during a busy extended post-Fourth of July holiday weekend parlaying their present best-of-the-season-so-far run into the owning of an 8-4 ledger to show for all appearances taking place opposite countering league opponents that continues to carry the most clout in an overall 9-8 record.
At home to take on the Copperheads, the Spinners twice faced one-run deficits that included the 2-1 difference in place heading into the last half of the final frame. During that decisive stretch, two bases on balls complemented by a run-producing base hit and additional single set the stage for the hit batsmen that allowed the game-winning run to cross home plate that completed the two-run rally.
In a relief appearance, Mooresville pitcher Nolan DeVos (Harrisburg, Davidson College) hurled the final two shutout innings to shoulder the win. Starter and team roster newcomer Maddox Holshouser (Salisbury, UNC Greensboro) shared mound duty with middle reliever Andrew Dye (Vilas, Lenoir Rhyne University) to help limit the guests to just the two runs on only four hits while striking out seven as a group.
At the plate, the game-winning run was plated when recent roster addition Sam Zayicek (Mooresville, High Point University) was plunked by a pitch with the bases full. Zayicek was also among a crew consisting of fellow area products Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) and Davis Turner (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne University) as well as Jacob Whitley (Clemmons, UNC Charlotte) and Christian Maggio (Myrtle Beach, SC, Charleston Southern University) with single base hits apiece. Greene and Maggio were each also credited with a run batted in as well.
In the non-league bout against Dry Pond, starting pitcher Joe Gregorie (Denver, Surry Community College) collected the pitching run.
Offensively, the game’s biggest blow came courtesy of hometown team member Turner, who smashed his second home run of the season to captain the winning charge.
Mooresville, having recently surpassed the midway mark of regular season play, headed back into action on track to follow up late Tuesday’s SCBL road trip to take on the Concord Athletics, with results from that action posted too late to be included in this edition, by paying a call on the league member Carolina Vipers for a doubleheader set for Wednesday.
The Spinners return to their Moor Park home to engage in annual Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, taking time after the game against the visiting independent-level Catawba Valley Stars out of the Hickory area to also auction off their one-time-used special game jerseys to help raise funds benefiting the Welcome Home Veterans program.
The team stays at home to welcome in the likes of the SCBL rivals Carolina Venom and current league-leading as well as defending champion Piedmont Pride on Friday and Saturday nights to complete the week’s three-game homestand.
All contests carry matching 7 p.m. start times.
