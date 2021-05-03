 Skip to main content
Garden club’s plant sale a success
The Mooresville Garden Club held a plant sale in the yard at East Center Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 with a variety of annuals, perennials, shrubs, vegetables, small trees and yard art available for purchase.

All of the plants were donated by members of the local club as well as friends with all proceeds from the sell benefitting the club’s and its projects to help beautify Mooresville.

In addition to the sale, there was a kids’ table set up for seeding planting and an education tent where those attending could visit and learn about various gardening topics. The presentations, which were held throughout the morning, included carnivorous plants, sharpening tools, rooting African Violets, Mandeville care and plants to attract bees.

Barb Besecker, who served as chair of the plant sale, shared that the event went very well and noted that only two hours into the event, many of the plants had already been purchased.

The local garden club meets at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Visitors are welcome to attend and learn more. Visit their Facebook page for additional information about the group.

