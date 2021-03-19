Get homework help at area library

Do you know of a child who could benefit from one-on-one help with classroom work or use additional support to complete assignments?

The Catawba County Library is partnering with the Catawba County Youth Council to provide student volunteers who can help elementary and middle-school children with homework and reading practice.

These Homework Helpers are available to guide younger students in their schoolwork and to serve as reading buddies. Individual time slots are 20 minutes long and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

To be connected with a Homework Helper, families are invited to visit one of the participating library branches and check in at the circulation desk when they arrive. Staff will then guide the student to a Homework Helper who’s available. Parents must remain in the library during each session.

The Homework Helper program is open at the following times and locations:

Main library in Newton, 115 W. C St.: Monday and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m.

Sherrills Ford-Terrell branch, 9154 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell: Monday from 4-6 p.m.

Conover branch, 403 Conover Station SE: Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.