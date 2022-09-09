 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gideon

Gideon

Gideon was found as a stray along with Savannah. We suspect these dogs belonged to a breeder who abandoned them.... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular