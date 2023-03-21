For more than 15 years, Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont has provided life-changing after-school programming to girls ages 8-13. The organization, with evidence-based curricula known for being both fun and effective, is offering Camp GOTR in Iredell and Rowan counties this summer.

Camp GOTR by Girls on the Run provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for all girls to develop self-confidence and learn life skills they can use now and as they grow. Girls will enjoy building friendships in an exciting and inclusive setting that includes interactive games, being physical active and expressing creativity through arts and crafts and storytelling. Led by caring and qualified Girls on the Run coaches, this week-long camp combines the best of the Girls on the Run program with all the fun of camp.

Camp GOTR provides a tremendous opportunity for girls who may have not yet experienced the magic of Girls on the Run, as well as an opportunity for girls to continue to enjoy the program beyond the school year.

The program is designed to address physical, emotional and social development in third through fifth grade girls with fun and engaging lessons. Using an intentional curriculum that incorporates small and large group games, physical activity, interactive workshops and individual reflection, girls learn valuable skills to help them build meaningful and positive connections with others.

Camp GOTR is open to rising third through fifth grade girls and will be offered June 5-9 from 8 a.m. to noon at Rockwell Elementary School in Rowan County and July 10-14 from 8 a.m. to noon at Lakeshore Elementary in Iredell County.

For more information on how to register as a volunteer or participant, visit https://www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/camp-program-details.

A special thanks is extended to sponsors Novant Health and Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Contact Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org for additional information.