Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont unveils activity kit

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont has unveiled the Power Up Activity Kit to help keep girls active and healthy through the summer while inspiring creativity, encouraging movement, and teaching new skills. Girls on the Run is a leader in developing and delivering life-changing programs for girls through more than 30 sites across Iredell and Rowan counties and serves more than 700 girls annually since it was founded in 2008.
After the cancelation of schools, implementation of social distancing, and the restrictions around large public events due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 12-year-old nonprofit adapted quickly to alter its spring season to continue to deliver on its mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. This new offering by the nonprofit organization also delivers on that mission.
“Providing girls with opportunities to develop empathy, build resiliency, and identify and understand their values, choices, and emotions, are important now more than ever before,” said Alison Ahrens, executive director of Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont. “It is never too early for girls to learn how to put these important skills into practice. This kit will help girls move, laugh and grow, and in the process find their inner girl power.”
The at-home kit includes 50 activities to fuel girls’ mind, body and spirit that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. Each activity helps girls learn important skills such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others, and practice positivity. From the silly starters to the fun movement games and challenges, the activities were designed to get girls to laugh, create, and grow.
The kits are available at https://bit.ly/37KoXbb. They are $49 and include: The Power Up Activity Book, an exclusive GRL PWR t-shirt, Physical Activity Training Plan, Completion Certificate, and a few other fun surprises, delivered directly to her doorstep. If you need financial assistance fill out our financial assistance interest form: https://bit.ly/3hJ9Gfp.
The nonprofit organization is also raising funds to provide sponsored kits to girls within the community, visit https://www.raceplanner.com/donate/PWRUPKIT to make a donation.
Alison added “For 12 years, we have always done everything we can to support all girls as they navigate adolescence. This kit will help her grow her confidence and realize the potential she has to Power Up.” Visit https://www.gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/Power-Up for more information.
For more information or questions regarding our Power Up activity kit, contact Kristine Bienstock at kristine.bienstock@girlsontherun.org or call 704-280-6203.