Gracie is a beautiful, healthy, female spayed dog, just one year old. She is gray in color with brindle highlights... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Gracie is a beautiful, healthy, female spayed dog, just one year old. She is gray in color with brindle highlights... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 16-22. L…
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S., lawyers for the Prince said in a court filing Tuesday.
Mooresville’s Keshaun Black was dreaming of going to Oregon to continue his athletic career in track and field.
He said he pictured the dog being left in a crate at night and getting very little human interaction. But he said, the hotel, Aloft, was pet f…
Virginia State Police have released more details on a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl.
Just in time for the winter holidays and a warm weekend forecast, the Carolina Thread Trail launched a redesign of its interactive online trai…
When Lake Norman head coach Grant Hodges walked into the locker room at halftime with his team trailing North Iredell by seven, he went in wit…
The Lake Norman Shrine Club will be picking up Christmas trees Dec. 27 through Jan. 8 and the trees will be dropped in Lake Norman to enhance …
CHARLOTTE— The Carolina Panthers have sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for C…
From Jerry to Mary, here's a look at the most popular baby names in the past 100 years, according to Social Security Administration data.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.