Grapes of laughs — let mandate wither on the vine

Lawmakers in the great state of North Carolina are taking up the divisive issue of mandated grape juice in schools.

We’ll see what I can squeeze out of this ridiculous situation.

According to a story from The News & Observer of Raleigh, the source I turn to for reports about education and fruit from deciduous woody vines, House Bill 136 would make state, local and charter school boards ensure that 100% muscadine grape juice is available to students in every school.

The bill also calls for muscadine grape juice in community colleges' campus vending machines, the newspaper reported.

The bill’s sponsor said lawmakers need to mandate muscadine grape juice in all public schools “to help our growers, particularly our growers in the eastern part of the state."

According to the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office at N.C. State University, muscadine grapes are popular for wine, pie and jelly, all favorites of young students from the mountains to the coast.

At first, I hesitated to even address this subject. History tells us wading into the murky waters of school lunches is not without its risks.