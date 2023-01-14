I'm a beautiful & fun loving girl ready to call your lap mine! View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 25-31.
On Monday at 5:30 p.m., the Mooresville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on North Church Street.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the New Year for 2023. Baby Theodore and mother Marissa were the proud recipien…
Michael and Angela Rudd sat together in their living room, eagerly waiting the appearance of a small furry face set to make her television deb…
After more than an hour of discussion, public comment, and deliberation, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners voted to table a rezoning requ…
There we were, two hometown boys separated in age by 15 or 20 years, sitting in one of the last old-school, full-service gas stations in the w…
A lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to U.S. egg prices more than doubling over the past year.