Homespun talent teaming together as Spinners teammates

A taste of home is filling the plate for a number of homespun members of the Mooresville Spinners baseball team.
Keeping with a tradition that has been in place practically since the Spinners became into existence in the late spring of 2014, this current campaign’s edition that is in action after the initial start of the season’s schedule was suspended due to COVID-19 features a collection of immediate-based hometown talent.
As many as six players residing in Mooresville, making the regular near daily commute to the team’s home Moor Park in downtown a familiar one, are listed on the Spinners’ official roster. Their presence accounts for as many from home as have been counted on during any previous edition.
Listed in alphabetical order by last name, the cast includes: Jermie Greene, Jason Hudak, J.P. Perez, Jackson Reid, Dawson Salter and Davis Turner.
This year, in particular, their close-by connections prove pivotal.
In the past, the third-year member of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League has sought temporary homes on the part of interested host families for many of its players spending the season away from their own homes.
With concern remaining due to COVID-19, that need has been eased somewhat due to the fact that the majority of the team members can travel back and forth from home with relative ease. By latest count with some additions still yet to arrive, only a few Spinners team members are in need of area housing.
The Mooresville players also provide the team with some solid hometown pride as well.
The half dozen participants tote the team’s ties to help push towards another successful season. Mooresville christened its upgrade into the SCBL two years ago by again using some local talent to secure the circuit’s postseason tournament title for the third such crown captured by the franchise since its birth.
Last year, again with some immediate area players in the mix, the Spinners finished with the most wins among all SCBL teams and tied for the best mark in all contests carrying full league card-carrying clout.
This season has been slowed by the suspension caused by the coronavirus that actually delayed the start of the season by almost a month. Still, an in-excess of a 40-game agenda is on tap that will take the entry through the rest of this month and well into July.
The number of Mooresville faces in the picture is being counted on for contributions from several fronts.
Pitching primarily is taking precedent. The crew of Mooresville High School product Reid, Lake Norman High School program representatives Salter and second-year Spinners presence Perez along with Southlake Christian product Hudak all are among the team’s staff members.
Reid is a right-handed throwing member of the Lenoir-Rhyne University baseball program, while righty Hudak is part of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington roster and fellow right-hander Salter represents the Rockingham Community College program. Perez, the lone lefthander among the group, helps form the University of North Carolina at Asheville roster.
MHS product Turner, who is part of the baseball program at Lenoir-Rhyne, has seen the most on-field time so far as a catcher as well as designated hitter.
Greene, extending his college career with the Caldwell Community College baseball program, fills an infielder role able to handle the duties at several positions.
The twosome of Reid and Turner were also teammates on the Mooresville High School Blue Devils team that captured last year’s N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class state championship crown. They are among as many as three players on the Spinners who won state high school titles last year.
Denver product Joey Cobb was as pivotal contributor on the North Lincoln High School team that also won the NCHSAA 2A class baseball championship.
Collectively, the six from Mooresville account for the highest number of Spinners players from the same area. This year’s roster make-up runs the gamut from those participating at the community college to ones hailing from major NCAA Division I programs.