Homespun talent teaming together as Spinners teammates

A taste of home is filling the plate for a number of homespun members of the Mooresville Spinners baseball team.

Keeping with a tradition that has been in place practically since the Spinners became into existence in the late spring of 2014, this current campaign’s edition that is in action after the initial start of the season’s schedule was suspended due to COVID-19 features a collection of immediate-based hometown talent.

As many as six players residing in Mooresville, making the regular near daily commute to the team’s home Moor Park in downtown a familiar one, are listed on the Spinners’ official roster. Their presence accounts for as many from home as have been counted on during any previous edition.

Listed in alphabetical order by last name, the cast includes: Jermie Greene, Jason Hudak, J.P. Perez, Jackson Reid, Dawson Salter and Davis Turner.

This year, in particular, their close-by connections prove pivotal.

In the past, the third-year member of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League has sought temporary homes on the part of interested host families for many of its players spending the season away from their own homes.

With concern remaining due to COVID-19, that need has been eased somewhat due to the fact that the majority of the team members can travel back and forth from home with relative ease. By latest count with some additions still yet to arrive, only a few Spinners team members are in need of area housing.

The Mooresville players also provide the team with some solid hometown pride as well.