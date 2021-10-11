Hurts runs for 2 TDs, Eagles come back to top Panthers 21-18

Darnold's effort to bring Carolina (3-2) back in the final 2 1/2 minutes ended when he was picked off by Steven Nelson along the left sideline as he threw under pressure. The Eagles, who were held to 88 yards in the first half, ran out the clock to hand Carolina its first loss at home.

Carolina certainly had its chances to put the Eagles away early.

Darnold slightly underthrew Robby Anderson on a deep ball that was batted away by Avonte Maddox at the last second. He also overthrew Anderson on a third down pass that would have moved the chains. He threw two bad interceptions, one that was returned to the Carolina 10. And, the Panthers missed a golden opportunity for an easy touchdown when center Jason Kelce snapped the ball over Hurts' head into the end zone, prompting a scramble for the ball. Carolina had four chances to corral the ball before it rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

"We should have scored more points in the first half," Rhule said.

Hubbard's big day

The Panthers are 3-0 with Christian McCaffrey and 0-2 without him.