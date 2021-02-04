I-SS sticking with hybrid learning while monitoring senate proposal

Iredell-Statesville Schools indicated that the district would continue to function on their current "hybrid model" of student attendance while monitoring the progress of North Carolina Senate Bill 37.

The bill, which is currently still working its way through approval in the senate, would require districts statewide to provide in-person learning under either ‘Plan A’ (minimal social distancing) or ‘Plan B’ (moderate social distancing). Should this bill become law, it would mark the end of virtual learning unless parents specifically opt for it.

I-SS is currently operating under a mix of both the aforementioned plans, with grades K-5 attending school on ‘Plan A’ while grades 6-12 are in ‘Plan B’.

“I-SS is currently working to ensure that every building in grades 6-12 is operating at the maximum student capacity while still following social distancing guidelines outlined by the NCDHHS,” a news release said. “School administrators continue to work to build student capacity at each school, based on the specific capacity on each campus.

“There are no changes to the current I-SS Plan for in-person learning at this time.”

Should the bill be signed into law, it will take effect on the first weekday 15 days after its approval.

“Further action by the General Assembly on Senate Bill 37 could change the legal requirements, and thus the scheduling of students in grades 6-12 in Iredell-Statesville Schools,” the school district said. “So please monitor the progress of HB37.”