If you don’t like ‘Gunsmoke,’ get out of Dodge

The kid and I were chatting by phone one evening. It’s mostly how we communicate nowadays, since she doesn’t want to inadvertently give her dad the plague. Then no one would keep an eye on her car maintenance, and my life insurance is so inadequate she could not buy a new one with her payout.
“Do you ever listen to true-crime podcasts?” she asked as we discussed what we have resorted to for lockdown entertainment.
“Sometimes,” I said, then quickly shifting the conversation back to me so I would not hear a long, point-by-point description of a murder I have no interest in. “But do you recall ‘Gunsmoke?’”
“Isn’t that the western where three old guys and their old dad live on a ranch and solve mysteries with an old lady?” she replied.
“No, that’s ‘Bonanza’ and I think you have ‘Murder, She Wrote’ thrown in there. I’m talking about ‘Gunsmoke.’ Marshal Dillon. Chester. Miss Kitty.”
“I sort of … .”
“Let me tell you about the brilliance of ‘Gunsmoke’ — not the TV show, but the radio show, a marvel of storytelling that to this day outshines any radio show of the past and all of your fancy-pants true-crime podcasts of today and the future put together.”
Then she pretended we had a bad connection and hung up, but I immediately called her back and this is what I told her:
In the days before internet podcasts were all the rage, back before books on tape were available to those too lazy to read, back before AM talk radio stirred up dimwits for political purposes, there were writers and voice artists telling amazing stories to create a theater of the mind over the airwaves.
Young Scott (that would be me, referring to my smaller self in the third person) caught the very end of this art form, hunkering down in his bunk bed with a transistor radio, listing to “CBS Radio Mystery Theater” with E.G. Marshall introducing tales of the macabre.
Smitten by Old Time Radio (or OTR, as it’s called now) in the era of disco and drive-time rock, I found scratchy 33⅓ RPM album compilations at the public library.
After listening to a few episodes of the original “Gunsmoke,” which ran from 1952 to 1961, I realized the TV show I saw in reruns, even the succinct well-done, black-and-white episodes, did not hold a cathode-ray candle to the radio version.
Years later, the magic of YouTube, the desperation of lockdown and recalling my friend and fellow columnist Larry Clark’s pieces on listening to the radio brought it all back to me, helping me rediscover that, despite the fine screen actors who followed, William Conrad was and remains Matt Dillon long before he was rotund TV detective Cannon. Parley Baer was and remains Chester long before he was one of Mayberry’s mayors. Howard McNear was and remains Doc long before he was Mayberry’s barber, and Georgia Ellis was and remains Miss Kitty long before she faded into what I hope was a happy Hollywood obscurity.
Compared to the TV show, the radio version of “Gunsmoke” was often a more brutal and dark presentation. Doc sometimes ghoulishly hoped for more corpses to increase his coffers. Matt was as short-tempered as he was quick on the draw. Chester could be oafish but was not hesitant to cut a man down with a shotgun.
The sound effects took me to the Kansas prairie, the dusty streets of Dodge and the Texas Trail saloon before the Longbranch became the favorite TV watering hole.
The stories did not always end happily. Bad guys sometimes got away. Matt once sawed off the gangrene limb of a man to save him. The man died. It was moving, and it was art.
That’s what I told my kid when she asked whether I listened to true-crime podcasts. I’m pretty sure I was on hold for most of that. It was a good chat.
Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion and a humor columnist. Email him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.