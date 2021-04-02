index
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Beverly Cleary, the celebrated children’s author whose memories of her Oregon childhood were shared with millions through the likes of Ramona and Beezus Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died. She was 104.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 14-20.
The Town of Mooresville broke ground Tuesday on an approximate $20 million new police station at West Wilson Avenue and Charlotte Highway. The…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 14-20. For more information regarding specific plots …
- Updated
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An adult film star has called on the governor of Utah to veto a bill that would mandate pornography filters on all new cellphones and tablets sold in the state.
- Updated
A 19-year-old from Charlotte is facing felony charges after Mooresville police chased two vehicles early Monday morning after an officer witne…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 18-24. …
- Updated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The wreckage of a helicopter that crashed last weekend, killing five people, will have to be hoisted off a mountain by the company that owned it, a U.S. investigator said.
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 14-20.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 11-17. …