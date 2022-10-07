Tags
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
Amazon made a special delivery to Park View Elementary School on the morning of Sept. 29, one that brought lots of smiles to both the children…
Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery welcomes Dr. Creighton Fiscina, FACS, a minimally invasive genera…
A stepmother has been arrested and charged with malicious castration after her stepson was brought to a hospital with burns and injuries all over his body, including to his genitals, North Carolina deputies told news outlets. A child was brought to an emergency medical center in Wilson in July with third-degree burns as well as “injuries to the head, face, arms, legs, back and genitals,” WRAL ...
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 16-24. For more information regarding specific plots …
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 18-24.
Lake Norman Medical Group, Neurology/Neuro-Ophthalmology Mooresville welcomes Nikhil Balakrishnan, M.D., M.S. He is joining Andrew Gross, M.D.…
A new biography about the late chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain, who took his own life while filming CNN’s “Parts Unknown” in 2018, has been raising hackles well in advance of its Oct. 11 publication date — especially among those who knew Bourdain best. The Times dipped into “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain,” by Charles Leerhsen, to break down what’s making some ...
On each of her wrists, Crystal Hobbs carries a small token of remembrance for her son, Tristen.
Today, The Tribune begins its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspape…