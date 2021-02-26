Iredell Community Foundation accepting applications for grant program

The Iredell County Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for its 2021 grant program. Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, congregations, governmental and educational institutions. Priority will be given to requests for projects and programs that address workforce development, literacy for children ages 5-18, veterans affairs and community recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. All projects or programs must serve citizens of Iredell County.

The foundation will prioritize proposals requesting one-time funding to initiate projects and programs and will consider grant requests enabling the grantee to seek support from other funders. The most competitive proposals will clearly demonstrate collaboration and partnership with other organizations to increase impact and identify how funding will be sustained in future years. Award amounts will be determined based on the merits of the project and the foundation’s available funds.

To begin the application process, visit fftcgrants.communityforce.com and select “Iredell County Community Foundation” to access the online application. Returning applicant organizations can log in to the Online Grants Center using their previously established ID and password. First-time applicant organizations can create a new account. Completed applications must be submitted online by noon Friday, March 19. The online grant application closes at 12 p.m. and will not accept late submissions. Contact Nicole Fote with further questions about the application process at 704-973-4559 or at nfote@fftc.org.