Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Dec. 31-Jan. 6

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 31-Jan. 6. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 31
Nathan Lenoy Adkins, 24, of Rock Hopper Lane, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James Michael Barnett Jr., 40, of Pilch Road, Statesville, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking/entering, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, larceny of vehicle parts and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jonathan Ray Dalton, 44, of Charlotte, larceny of a motor vehicle, $1,500 bond, Union County law enforcement.
Jacob Dalton White, 19, of East Pressley Avenue, Mooresville, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nicholas Hunter Dennison, 20, of Harmony Highway, Harmony, statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nickolas Ray McDaniel, 32, of Morning Sun Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 1
Michael Tyron Swift, 32, of Dutchman Road, Statesville, possession of stolen goods, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
James Michael Henderson, 19, of Ashford Drive, Olin, possession of Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexander Whitworth, 29, of Davidson, larceny, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Galvin Daye, 20, of South Main Street, Troutman, DWI-driving after consuming under age 21, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 2
Christopher Edmond Gaither, 34, Mahogany Road, Statesville, three counts of probation violation and two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and conspiracy to sell narcotics, $80,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Christopher Swing, 37, of Regency Road, Mooresville, possession of stolen goods, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department.
Caroline Elizabeth Kennerly, 30, of Crystal Bay Drive, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 3
Francis Albert Mafetone III, 49, of West McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of marijuana and one count each of possession of Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I, sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school property and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the sale of controlled substance, $45,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
Brandon Charles Johnson, 31, of Asheville, two counts of larceny by servants/other employees, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Walter Matthew Jessie, 23, of West Raleigh Avenue, Statesville, larceny by servants/other employees, released on a written promise to appear in court, Statesville Police Department.
Kee Her, 41, of Maiden, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $35,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Yeu Lo Yang, 41, of Maiden, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, obtaining property by false pretense and conspiracy, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eugenio Mata Carbajal, 27, of Deep Water Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and probation violation, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Amanda Christine Wolowitz, 26, of Charlotte, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marqurico Detwan Everhart, 33, of West Moore Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Donaldo Vaca Villalta, 43, of Wilkins Way, Cleveland, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jose Ines Del Cid Cedillo, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jan. 4
Daniel Darrell Harvey, 38, of Garfield Street, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, arresting agency not listed.
Grayson Shawn Pressley, 51, of Indian Trail, larceny, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jamar Reshon Howard, 34, of Colonial Ridge Circle, Mooresville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $4,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jan. 5
Ryan Wade Yoder, 44, of Mayhew Park Lane, Mooresville, two counts of trafficking heroin, $400,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dennis Lynn Tevepaugh, 67, of North Bost Street, Statesville, indecent exposure to a person less than 16, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Lawrence Stewart, 47, of Carriage Road, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Cody Wyatt Barker Shepherd, 31, of Ericson Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Cameron Max Burleyson, 19, of Trace Court, Troutman, sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Vincent Stackhouse, 32, of Marcel Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jan. 6
Brandon Ray Neal, 22, of Nebo Road, Harmony, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chazmon Nakeya McCall, 19, of Gray Street, Statesville, larceny by servants/other employees, released on a written promise to appear in court, Statesville Police Department.
Suzanne Phillips Stewart, 44, of Goneaway Lane, Cleveland, serious injury by vehicle, released on a written promise to appear in court, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cody Lee Choate, 22, of Brumley Road, Mooresville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Dean Woody, 23, of Elkin, indecent liberties with children by a school official, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Byron Lee Smyre, 30, of West End Avenue, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Marcus Treymane Brice, 33, of East McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Octavious Lamon Black, 31, of Mooresville, manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James Vernell Jones, 37, of North Main Street, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Devon Arnez Savoy, 30, of Ivy Lane, Statesville, hit-and-run injury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rodney Obrian Davis, 40, of Brevard Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Elizabeth Oline Lankford, 40, of Garfield Street, Statesville, DWI, $3,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.