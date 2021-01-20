Iredell County new business names: Jan. 10-16

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 10-16.
Moments of Hope, Kimberly Williams, Iredell County
JA Seagraves, Martika Holder, Statesville
Tucker Lee Designs, Lisa Greenberg, Mooresville
Steele Boys And Family Auto Restoration, J’Shaun Steele, Harmony
CenterPoint CFO, Gateway Accounting, Inc., Mooresville
Lucid Analytics, IT Holdings International, LLC, Mooresville
MalPack, Kimberly Williams, Iredell County
Quality House Repair, Antonio Tellez, Statesville
U-Shyne Quality Cleaning Services, Samuel N. Puryear, Iredell County
Terrabella Lake Norman, HP Mooresville Opco, LLC, Iredell County
Leahy Promos, Jeffrey J. Leahy, Statesville
429 Electrical Contractors, Stephanie Lawson, Iredell County
R.T. Meacham Drywall, Stephanie Lawson, Iredell County
CKC Partners, CKC Partners LLC, Mooresville
J & S Coover, Isaiah Murray, Iredell County
Royal Heat Dance Team, MiKayla Caldwell, Statesville
Brooklees Designs, Brookelyn Norman, Mooresville
PrayerBeadsEtc, Jennifer M. Mann, Olin
CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc., CRST Expedited, Inc., Iredell County
Average to Elite Nutrition, Daniel Campbell, Iredell County
Wayne Coolidge M.Ed. Health Promotion and The Viking Heart, Shield Maiden Life, LLC, Mooresville