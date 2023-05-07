The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 24-28. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

TWP PCP State Retail LLC to Jaycee Properties LLC, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $2,625,000 on April 28.

P. Sterling, K.C. Sterling, I. Sterling to D. Gluck, A. Gluck, 200 Cape Cod Way, Mooresville, $2,550,000 on April 24.

E.B. Schlesinger to S. Doig, K. Doig, G. Canitz, 167 Queens Cove Road, Mooresville, $2,129,000 on April 27.

H.A. White to N.A. Roberts, D.C. Roberts, 1796 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $1,650,000 on April 24.

M.J. Mullins, C.M. Mullins to Barger Properties II LLC, 418 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $1,637,500 on April 28.

CLEVELAND

P. Ostwalt, M. Ostwalt to J.S. York, 1163 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $240,000 on April 26.

DAVIDSON

G.A. Beiland, M.H. Beiland to 57 Saxon Avenue New York LLC, lot 5, Blackberry Creek, Davidson, $840,000 on April 26.

HARMONY

M.E. Plyler, L.D. Plyler to G. Stanley, 137 Joyner Road, Harmony, $154,000 on April 25.

WJH LLC to Et-11 LP, 125 Zach Drive, Harmony, $210,000 on April 28.

J.W. Sizemore, M.R. Sizemore, Sizemore Living Trust to J.H. Smith, J.S. Smith, Chief Thomas Road, Harmony, $145,000 on April 28.

HIDDENITE

D.K. Brown, D.H. Brown to D.M. Lippard Jr., B.L. Lippard, 57.74 acres, Hill Farm Road, Hiddenite, $540,500 on April 26.

E.B. Tschetter, A.D. Tschetter, D.K. Brown to D.M. Lippard Jr., B.L. Lippard, 86.14 acres, Hill Farm Road, Hiddenite, $1,000,000 on April 26.

MOORESVILLE

E.K. Miller, D.C. Graham to Dirty Mo Acres LLC, 122 Kallie Loop, Mooresville, $290,000 on April 24.

C.S. May, R. May to A.L. Lorance, Q. Thaikattil, 109 Bushnell Place, Mooresville, $510,000 on April 24.

M.T. Van Becelaere to A.S. Ray II, 118 Walnut Cover Drive #C, Mooresville, $289,000 on April 24.

L&B Investors LLCto B.H. Mundie, 179 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $390,000 on April 24.

Dusty Rhoades LLC to G.S. Peters, 769 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $260,000 on April 24.

Meritage Homes of The Carolinas Inc. to W.A. Sexton II, K.S. Sexton, W.A. Sexton III, 103 Johns Cardinal Drive, Mooresville, $370,000 on April 24.

R.N. Skinner, C.M. Skinner to Opendoor Property Trust I, 208 Waterlynn Road Unit B, Mooresville, $311,000 on April 24.

A.M. James, T.A. James to R. James, 608 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, $275,000 on April 24.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to G.P. Cooper V, L.S. Cooper, 108 Eden Hall Lane, Mooresville, $380,000 on April 25.

J.D. McIntosh, L.B. McIntosh, L.M. Yost, M.J. Yost, T.M. Mabardy, P. Mabardy, estate of Raymond Floyd McIntosh to WYS Investments LLC, 105 Poplar Springs Road, Mooresville, $385,000 on April 25.

Lennar Carolinas Inc. to J. Sacco, D. Sacco, 213 Kennerly Court, Mooresville, $373,000 on April 25.

C.C. Royal, C.S. Griger, M.J Griger, J.D. Causey, T.M. Causey, estate of Eunice Elizabeth Causey to J.W. Hobbs, H.T. Hobbs, 134 Browns Hill Lane, Mooresville, $217,000 on April 25.

M. Palmer, K.M. Palmer to Front Porch Properties LLC, 412 Dingler Ave., Mooresville, $307,500 on April 25.

Meritage Homes of The Carolinas Inc. to J. Solomon, 135 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $424,500 on April 26.

Chase DRM LLC to J. Eichelman, E. Eichelman, 105 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $240,000 on April 26.

R.B, Cordle, K.S. Cordle to D.J. Parson, E.N. Parson, 446 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $1,275,000 on April 26.

C.S. Fisher, J.E. Fisher to R. Garver, M. Garver, 119 Mooreland Road, Mooresville, $459,000 on April 26.

K. Bathrick, A. Bathrick to C.A. Talevi, L. Talevi, 108 Chance Road, Mooresville, $468,000 on April 26.

K.M. McIntosh to S.R. Garza, T.N. Nelson, 127 Sheridan Court, Mooresville, $350,000 on April 26.

L.K, Campbell to H.G. Kerley, A.S. Kerley, 123 Heron Cove Loop, Mooresville, $750,000 on April 26.

J.D. Burks to K.L. McIntosh, 190 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $399,000 on April 26.

J.Y. Creech II, K. Creech to J.S. Wallace, H.L. Wallace, 126 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $1,485,000 on April 27.

Lighthouse Evangelical Presbyterian Church Lake Norman Fellowship Presbyterian Church to B.K. Ludwick, J.K. Ludwick, 123 Wolf Hill Drive, Mooresville, $125,000 on April 27.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to N.L. Pyers, 207 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $441,000 on April 27.

S.R. Enbody to B.K. Bruzga, 316 W. Moore Ave., Mooresville, $255,000 on April 27.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to D.E. Metcalf, T.W. Metcalf, 190 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $435,000 on April 27.

L.R. Pereira, M.O. Pereira to F. Lao, M. Lao, M.Sudol, 179 Elizabeth Hearth Road, Mooresville, $517,500 on April 27.

Nest Homes LLC to C. Rhodes, M. Rhpdes, 200 Sagemore Road, Mooresville, $1,450,000 on April 27.

Taylor Morrison of Carolinas LLC to K.M. Le, T.T.X. Doan, 308 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $655.000 on April 27.

J.E. Williams, R.T. Williams III to K.H. Knetsche, D.M. Holtshouser, 159 Oates Road, Mooresville, $926,5000 on April 27.

J.H. Kinder to Atlantis Homebuyer LLC, 219 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $273,000 on April 27.

Opendoor Property Trust I to E.B. Schlesinger, 165 Oxford Drive, Mooresville, $499,000 on April 28.

Walter’s Vision LLC to CEC Property Investments LLC, 404 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $550,000 on April 28.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to B.R. Karr, L.T. Hubbard, T.L. Karr, 112 Eden Hall Lane, Mooresville, $384,000 on April 28.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to T.J. Anderson, K.L. Anderson, 104 Eden Hall Lane, Mooresville, $377,000 on April 28.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to R. Gayam, S. Gayam, 182 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $455,000 on April 28.

R. Bethard, B. Bethard to C.R. Reilly, H.O. Reilly, 107 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 106, Mooresville, $502,000 on April 28.

L. Lake, R. Lake to L.O. Williams, D.J. Williams, lot 325 Cherry Grove, Mooresville, $593,500 on April 28.

G. Romero, R. Reyes to T.G. Schmidt, L.J. Schmidt, 123 Meadow Pond Lane, Mooresville, $440,500 on April 28.

Taylor Morrison of the Carolinas Inc. to T.M Selby, J.C. Selbym 332 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $737,000 on April 28.

B. Klauka, K. Klauka to B.G. Taub, B.G. Taylor, 167 Paseo Drive, Mooresville, $595.000 on April 28.

D.F. Vronay, T.J. Vronay, Vronay Family Trust to J. Merlihan, P. Merlihan, 128 Vance Crescent Drive, Mooresville, $420,000 on April 28.

B. Buller, J. Alamaraz to V.A. Gersbacher, 204 Aztec Circle, Mooresville, $354,000 on April 28.

Meritage Homes of The Carolinas Inc. to V. Bihdash, B. Bihdash, 117 Johns Cardinal Lane, Mooresville, $391,000 on April 28.

C.P. Beaver, K.W. Beaver, D.P. Bumgarner, H.D. Bumgarner, E.L. Price, E.C. Price, P.P. Harward, D.J, Harward, estate of Wilma Hegler Price to B.L. Krokson, M.B, Krokson, 152 Brawley Woods Lane, Mooresville, $375,000 on April 28.

J.V. Johnson Family Limited Partnership to TKS Investments LLC, 152 Bufflehead Drive, Mooresville, $130,000 on April 28.

Lennar Homes LLC to I. Cayiroglu, M.Cayiroglu. 113 Eden Hall Lane, Mooresville, $399,000 on April 28.

A. and B. Mariano Trust to R.K. McDaniel, 116 Cyprus Ridge Court, Mooresville, $125,000 on April 28.

Sebring Properties LLC to G.C. Gantt, V.P. Gantt, 154 Attleboro Place, Mooresville, $260,000 on April 28.

Meritage Homes of The Carolinas Inc. to A.G. Bennett, 119 Johns Cardinal Drive, Mooresville, $425,500 on April 28.

Taylor Morrison of Carolinas Inc. to C.D. Boan, 192 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $673,000 on April 28.

OLIN

CMH Homes Inc. to T. O. Matisko Jr., 122 Speaks Road, Olin, $350,000 on April 28.

K. E. Clark, M.L. Clark tp S.L. Church, 192 Con Lee Drive, Olin, $253,500 on April 28.

STATESVILLE

M. McCline, C. McCline to Narrow Paths Inc., 1111 Willow St., Statesville, $46,000 on April 24.

C.H. Brown to M. Neal, 116 Little Valley Lane, Statesville, $84,000 on April 24.

Narrow Paths Inc. to Gwinnett Holdings LLC, 1111 Willow Street, Statesville, $80,000 on April 24.

JRJC Neighborhood Improvement LLC to S. Lomax, 235 Wilson St., Statesville, $160,000 on April 24.

Dependable Development Inc. to True Homes LLC, lot 120, Sutters Mill II Phase 3, Statesville, $60,000 on April 24.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to E.F. Bell, P.J. Bell, 109 White Apple Way. Statesville, $304,500 on April 24.

TruNorth Homes LLC to P.G. Smith, 1379 Melviney St., Statesville, $265,000 on April 24.

Straight Path Real Estate Solutions LLC to A.F. Perez, A.N. Gomez, 619 Poplar St, Statesville, $210,000 on April 24.

P.G. Snead Jr., C.D. Snead to B.L. Bustle, S.J. Bustle, 3810 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $75,000 on April 24.

A. Rorabaugh, A. Rorabaugh to A.B. Holland, G.S. Holland, 1015 Argyle Place, Statesville, $382,000 on April 24.

Opendoor Property Trust I to B. Thommen, J.D. Sestito, 117 Bowman Road, Statesville, $247,000 on April 24.

J.S. Troutman, J.W. Troutman to R.C. Hall Jr., K.S. Hall, 1067 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $145,000 on April 25.

J.T. Tyson to Carolina Total Homes LLC, 3.55 acres on Pineville Road, Statesville, $44,000 on April 25.

Carolina Total Homes Inc. to J. Skeen, 3.55 acres on Pineville Road, Statesville, $54,400 on April 25.

J.T. Moore II, D.P. Moore, Moore Family Trust to S. Strider, 134 Hunters Hill Drive, Statesville, $425,000 on April 25.

K. Hayes to N. Cisneros, L. Cisneros, 298 Rupard Road, Statesville, $243,000 on April 25.

Statesville Club Properties LLC to G.Z. Crouch, L. Dagenhart, Broadmoor Drive, Statesville, $70,000 on April 25.

P. Alexander to A. Rorabaugh, A. Rorabaugh, 213 Glen Eagles Road East, Statesville, $450,000 on April 25.

D.Toney, A.H. Toney to J.M. Smith, K.P. Smith, 216 Mapleleaf Road, Statesville, $230,000 on April 25.

J.L., R.B. Hope Enterprises Limited Partnership to T.R. Express, Morland Drive, Statesville, $575,000 on April 25.

J. Hudgens, R. Hudgens to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, 115 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $298,000 on April 26.

J.D. Cockerham Jr., L.F. Cockerham to C.P. Caldwell Jr., S.E. Caldwell, Lot 25 Windmere Phase III, Statesville, $75,000 on April 26.

T. Young, C. Young, C. Meadows to R.L. Christopher, 1837 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $25,000 on April 26.

V. Sherrill, H. Reid to Solution Home Buyers Inc., 127 Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, $38,500 on April 26.

Solution Home Buyers LLC to J. Bost Jr., 127 Ashley Brooke Lane, Statesville, $65,000 on April 26.

Eastwood Construction Partners LLC to T. Lingom, E.l. Lingom, 113 W. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $515,500 on April 26.

Global Strategies Inc.. Commodities & Securities Inc, to M.C. Nunez, 556 Bond St., Statesville, $100,000 on April 26.

L.C. Justice to Elevate South LLC, lot 14 River Hills Estate, Statesville, $103,000 on April 26.

C.A. Merrell, E.R. Merrell to S. Hummel, 1805 N. Barkley Road, Statesville, $365,000 on April 26.

Shannon Woodwork and Restoration LLC to Larry’s Home Solution & Construction Inc., lot 42, Compton Park, Statesville, $17,500 on April 27.

R.E. White Jr., estate of Kathryn Wozelka Kivett, J.K. White, K.K. Tsumas to G. Morrison, C. Morrison, 631 Margaret Drive, Statesville, $197,000 on April 27.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to S. Lemite, R.M. Lemite, 117 Olive Tea Lane, Statesville, $301,000 on April 27.

Enclave Sullivan Inc. to Helmsman Homes LLC, 125 Red Cedar Drive, Statesville, $72,500 on April 27.

A.F. Kephart, C.A. Kephart to R.D. Younce, S.N, Younce, 136 Mountain Island Drive, Statesville, $365,000 on April 27.

A.L. Cornacchione, T.B, Cornacchione, T.A. Cornacchione, J.T. Venable Jr., G. S. Cornacchione Jr. to M. Wurzer, A. Wurzer, 595 Mock Mill Road, Statesville, $312,000 on April 27.

Oak Street LLC to S.S. Chapman, 906 Avalon St., Statesville, $333,000 on April 27.

T.C. Case, D.V. Cribbs, T.C. Cribbs, D.L Payne, R.L. Little, B.K. Little, L. Payne to H. Hurst, S. Hurst, 524 Walnut St., Statesville, $470,000 on April 27.

Enclave Sullivan LLC to Helmsman Homes LLC, 132 Red Cedar Lane, Statesville, $72,500 on April 27.

Enclave Sullivan LLC to Helmsman Homes LLC, 136 Red Cedar Lane, Statesville, $72,500 on April 27.

Lennar Carolinas Inc. to K.F. Chang, Y.H. Hsu, 112 White Apple Way, Statesville, $296,000 on April 27.

CEM Group LLC to J. Stephenson, 143 Douglas St., Statesville, $117,500 on April 27.

B, Crone to C. Orellana, M. Zavala, 1914 Guy St., Statesville, $31,000 on April 27.

A.M. Garcia, H.O. Pena to N. Soto, L.M. Moncada, 134 E. Edison Drive, Statesville, $242,500.

J.M. Holleman to V. Walsh, 320 S. Green St., Statesville, $134,500 on April 28.

R.W. Chapman Jr., C.S. Chapman to M&T Investments of Statesville LLC, 309 Holland Circle, Statesville, 145 Shiloh Road, Statesville, 416 Millsaps Road, 136 Harriet Lane, Statesville, 155 Dunlap Loop, Statesville, 1921 Cunningham Drive, Statesville, $700,000 on April 28.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to W.A. Zachowicz, E.B. Zachowicz, 107 White Apple Way, Statesville, $276,000 on April 28.

J.T. Stikeleather, J.S. Stikeleather to D. Sigmon, 126 Morrison Flats Road, Statesville, $165,000 on April 28.

J.R. Phillips to B,R, Bonham Jr., A.L. Bonham, 113 Brookshire Lane, Unit C, Statesville, $275,000 on April 28.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to K. Walker, 113 White Apple Way, Statesville, $303,000 on April 28.

Straight Path Real Estate Solutions LLC to R. Garcia, A. Plaisted, 1718 Jones St., Statesville, $225,500 on April 28.

T.M. Benbow to NREM N.C. LLC, 1010, 1018 Westminster Drive, Statesville, $75,000 on April 28.

T.M. Benbow to TruHomes LLC, 1006, 1002, 930, 924, 916 Westminster Road, Statesville, $187,500 on April 28.

Pacific Premier Trust to Sungold Holdings LLC, South Center Street, Statesville, $415,000 on April 28.

J.R. Murray, K. Murray to S.N. Reid, S.R. Klein, 169 Mapleleaf Road, Statesville, $292,000 on April 28.

CLE Group LLC to J.M. Rose, 521 Davis St., Statesville, $233,000 on April 28.

W.M. Morrison, J.N. Morrison to T.R. Douglas, Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $336,000 on April 28.

W.M. Morrison, J.N. Morrison to J.S Morrison, T.W. Morrison, Silas Mill Road, Statesville, $165,000 on April 28.

TROUTMAN

D.R. Horton Inc. to K.M. Cappelmann, 161 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $413,000 on April 24.

NVR Inc. to R.M. Palmiro, T.M. Palmiro, 140 Browband St., Troutman, $303,000 on April 25,

True Homes LLC to J. Dandron, M. Praats, 169 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $366,000 on April 25.

D.R. Horton Inc, to C.M. Von Lillenberg, S.M Lillenberg, 180 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $562,000 on April 26.

Helmsman Homes LLC to C.R. Funderburk, N. Funderburk, 174 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $299,000 on April 26.

True Homes LLC to G. Pyers, J. Pyers, 199 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $480,000 on April 26.

J. Burgamy, A. Burgamy to Z. Marwell, M. Marwell, 182 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $308,000 on April 27.

True Homes LLC to K. Sada, M. Sada, 126 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $368.000 on April 27.

A.K. Pangle to K.A. Pozega, G.R. Pozega, 314 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $450,000 on April 27.

D.R. Horton Inc. to D.K. Mincey, A.J. Mincey, 167 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $455,500 on April 28.

LGI Homes-NC LLC to I.J. Mondragon, O.M. Morales, 155 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $406,000 on April 28.

LGI Homes-NC LLC to C. Smith, C. Smith, 128 Tanner Loop. Troutman, $393,000 on April 28.

UNION GROVE

.S. Hollar, B.J. Hollar, estate of Billy Gene Hollar to T.L. Myers, L.M. Myers, 6237 Wilkesboro Highway, Union Grove, $8,000 on April 27.