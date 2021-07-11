Iredell County real estate transactions: June 25-30

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 25-30. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From D. and S. and S. Harrison to M. and R. Pehl, Lot 416 of The Point, 104 Nathaniel Court, Mooresville, $6,200,000, on June 29.
From Gryphon Development Group, LLC to Masti Harbor LLC, 3.878 acres, 491 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $4,750,000, on June 29.
From Progressive Land Company, LLC to Lennar Carolinas, LLC, 117.213 acres off East Broad Street, Statesville, $3,795,000, on June 30.
From R. and R. Cantwell to A. and R. Balogh, Lot 423 of The Point, 188 White Horse Drive, Mooresville, $3,400,000, on June 30.
From Bell-Aire Properties, RLLLP, Joan B. Holland Marital Trust, A. Holland/TR and B. Bell to Progressive Land Company, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, East Broad Street, Statesville, $2,300,000, on June 30.
CLEVELAND
From Belk and Belk Construction, Inc. to S. Scherman, Lot 1 of Brawley Acres, 117 Pleasant Creek Drive, Cleveland, $30,000, on June 25.
From J. Brady/Exr, J. Brady/Exr, J. Sloop/Exr, J. Sloop/Exr and C Beaver/Est to J. and J. Liblick, 1.130 acres, 1028 Triplett Road, Cleveland, $80,000, on June 30.
DAVIDSON
From Oak Hill Homes NC, LLC to P. Balachandran and R Pramod, Lot 24 of Anniston, 195 Logan Crossing Drive, Davidson, $130,000, on June 28.
From K. and E. Wagoner to CMS Properties, Lot 37 of Holiday Harbor, Davidson, $200,000, on June 30.
MOORESVILLE
From J. Overcash to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 9 of Morrison Plantation, 119 Grayfox Drive, Mooresville, $391,000, on June 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Williams and Q. Smith, Lot 430 of Atwater Landing, 115 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $386,000, on June 25.
From A. and K. and K. Pearson to J. and E. Brown, Lot 104 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 104 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $376,000, on June 25.
From D. and D. Humphrey and M. Marshall to Jacob Properties, LLC, Lot 52 of Holiday Harbor, Mooresville, $65,000, on June 25.
From STDC1, LLC to A.J. Perley Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Unit A5 of Late Apex Storage Condominium, Mooresville, $142,500, on June 25.
From M. and I. Bucci to A. Molestina, M. Quinto Garcia and M. Garcia, Lot 67 of Oakbrook, 162 Valleyview Road, Mooresville, $252,000, on June 25.
From S. and L. Neumann to R. and D. Crewe, Lot 95 of Oaks on Main, 174 Wellshire St., Mooresville, $418,000, on June 25.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to M. and T. Nelson, Lot 153 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 129 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $333,500, on June 25.
From J. and J. Hannon to C. Anderson, Lot 24 of Yacht Cove, 115 Yacht Cove Lane, Mooresville, $1,345,000, on June 25.
From S. and S. and K. and K. Dickinson to C. Overby, Lot 603 of Talbert Townes, 110 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, $220,000, on June 25.
From C. and C. Puda, N. Vance-Puda, N. Vance Puda, N. and N. Puda to FKH SFR PropCo G., L.P., Lot 230 of Winborne, 115 Bosburg Drive, Mooresville, $318,000, on June 25.
From L. Leone and W. and W. Heinzinger Jr. to J. Green and D. Matlack, Lot 56 of Villages at Oak Tree, 123 Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $272,000, on June 25.
From J. and A. and A. Tumalty to A. and H. Bavery, (Lot 1), 122 Pond View Road, Mooresville, $660,000, on June 25.
From C. and D. and D. Crone to S. Saghirian/TR, S. Saghirian/TR and The Scott G. Saghirian and Stacy D. Saghirian Joint Revocable Living Trust, Lot 341 of The Farms, 326 Bayberry Creek Circle, Mooresville, $825,000, on June 25.
From J. Keating to M. Alexander and S. Hovey, 0.44 acre, 533 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $200,000, on June 25.
From C. and A. Morgan to T. Calloway II and K. Gaskins, Lot 372 of Curtis Pond, 350 Almora Loop, Mooresville, $385,000, on June 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Omeara, Lot 404 of Atwater Landing, 118 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $364,000, on June 25.
From Movin’ On Ventures LLC to Cotton Mill Property, LLC, Lot 7 of Mooresville Mill Village, 210 E. Lowrance Ave., Mooresville, $194,000, on June 25.
From D. and D. and J. and J. Wells to J. Armendariz, Lot 26 of Harris Village, 155 Dairy Farm Road, Mooresville, $330,000, on June 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. and D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. and D. Weber, Lot 459 of Atwater Landing, 443 Preston Road, Mooresville, $405,000, on June 25.
From B. Russell to T. and S. Clifton, Lot 4 of Hidden Harbor, 142 Hidden Harbor Road, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on June 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and N. Lee, Lot 70 of Lakewalk, 167 Hanks Bluff Drive, Mooresville, $368,000, on June 25.
From Atwater Waterfront, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 89 of Atwater Landing, 106 Tallow Court, Mooresville, $155,000, on June 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and E. Campbell, Lot 72 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 144 Candlelight Way, Mooresville, $327,000, on June 25.
From M. and M. and A. and A. Baker to R. Vroom, 0.75 acre, (Lot 242), 654 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $975,000, on June 25.
From L. Hough to FKH SFR PropCo G., L.P., Lot 60 of Avalon, 206 Paradise Hills Circle, Mooresville, $318,500, on June 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to N. and F. Cipollone, Lot 101 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, Mooresville, $352,000, on June 25.
From STDC1, LLC to OLPR, LLC, Unit A3 Late Apex Storage, Mooresville, $505,000, on June 25.
From B. and K. Hutchins to Townhome Investment, LLC, Lot 169 of Cedarcroft, 221 Indian Paint Brush Drive Mooresville, $235,000, on June 25.
From A. Posada to Y. Gonzalez, Lot 374 of Morrison Plantation, 135 Autry Ave., Mooresville, $235,000, on June 25.
From F. and F. Smoke and F. Gordon to M. and H. Linen, Lot 9 of The Woodlands, 106 Firethorn Court, Mooresville, $298,000, on June 25.
From E. Zeidan and M. OBrien to A. Toth, Lot T36 of Waterlynn, 122 Walnut Cove Drive, Unit E, Mooresville, $275,000, on June 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Lin and J. Xu, Lot 151 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 107 W. Northstone Road, Mooresville, $426,000, on June 28.
From G. and K. and K. Ingle to M. Eichstead, metes and bounds, 348 Faith Road, Mooresville, $245,000, on June 28.
From T and L. Gallucci to S. and M. Tabor, Lot 6 of The Farms, 133 Elk Shoal Lane, Mooresville, $468,000, on June 28.
From S. Feindel/Exr, M. Sanders/Est, C. Sanders and B. Gaines to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 47 of The Village on Park, 104 Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, $330,000, on June 28.
From C. and S. Ellis to K. and N. Wright, two tracts, Lot 14 of Queens Cove, 0.23 acre, 260 Queens Cove Road, Mooresville, $1,350,000, on June 28.
From D. and D. and K. Gaus to J. and J. James, Lot 67 of Morrison Plantation, 113 Runningdeer Drive, Mooresville, $415,000, on June 28.
From M. and T. Washam to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 3 of Terrace Acres, 112 Terrace Road, Mooresville, $231,000, on June 28.
From J. and A. Gibson to J. and R. Hoff, 1.09 acres, (Lot 1044), 289 Stumpy Creek Road, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on June 28.
From Standard Pacific of the Carolinas, LLC to K. and A. Anisimov, Lot 46 of Byers Creek, 148 Dry Rivers Lane, Mooresville, $373,500, on June 28.
From C. Brannon/Est, D. Troutman/Indvl & Admr, C. Troutman and T. and J. Brannon to K. and T. Mundell, Lot 9 of White Oaks, 285 Heritage Place, Mooresville, $300,000, on June 28.
From D. Motomochi and S. Pliego to F. Paige III, Lot 91 of Parkmont, 113 Mackinac Drive, Mooresville, $335,000, on June 28.
From Lakewalk Waterfront, LLC to Nest Homes, LLC, Lot 147 of Lakewalk, 111 Paddle Loop, Mooresville, $525,000, on June 28.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. and S. Amin, Lot 155 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 135 Dawn Run Loop, Mooresville, $353,000, on June 28.
From Edward Jones Trust Company/TR, Capel Trust, George E. Capel Trust, M. Torcasso-Capel, M. Torcasso Capel and M. Capel to M. and P. Jennings, Lot 70 of The Courtyards at Blume Point, 124 Wellspring Way, Mooresville, $465,500, on June 28.
From J. and A. Harrill to C. and P. Edwards and J. Johnson, Unit B of Legacy Village Residential, 128 Steinbeck Way, Mooresville, $239,000, on June 28.
From R. and R. Criffield to Clear Capital Investment Group LLC and S. and D. Strachan, (Lot 19), 379 Indian Trail Road, Mooresville, $757,500, on June 28.
From JM Johnson Construction, Inc. to V. and L. Baker, Lot 163 of Davidson Downes, 120 Castleview Lane, Mooresville, $798,500, on June 28.
From The Calcagno Family Living Trust, V. Calcagno/TR and J. Calcagno/TR to J. and K. Cassidy, Lot 28 of Rockridge Point, 143 Farm Knoll Way, Mooresville, $575,000, on June 28.
From E. Sherman, L. Wright-Sherman, L. Wright Sherman and L. Sherman to M. and L. Fleming, Lot 28 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 109 Wrangler Drive, Mooresville, $430,000, on June 29.
From Village Real Estate Investments, LLC to True North Borrower North Carolina, LLC, Lot 104 of High Ridge town homes, 111 Lookout Point Place, Mooresville, $265,000, on June 29.
From L. Fink, K. Baran-Bongiomi/Agt, K. Baran Bongiomi/Agt, K. Bongiomi and S. Fink to S. and D. Schrock, Lot 100 of Cherry Grove, 169 Crimson Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on June 29.
From J. and J. and J. James to K. Tarpey, Lot 116 of Meeting Street townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 234 Welton Way, Mooresville, $255,000, on June 29.
From J. and J. and P. Cromwell to R. and Cheryl Graham Lot 9B of White Oaks, Mooresville, $25,000, on June 29.
From T. and K. Repicky to S. and A Thompson, Lot 11 of Creek Stone, 182 Country Lake Drive, Mooresville, $560,000, on June 29.
From J. and J. and T. and T. Newman to D. and D. Wood, metes and bounds, 0.37 acre, 225 Linwood Road, Mooresville, $275,000, on June 29.
From D. Poteat/TR, D. Poteat/TR and Danny R. Poteat Revocable Trust to K. and C. Sigmon, (Lot 258), 135 Pentland Court, Mooresville, $720,000, on June 29.
From J. and N. Morales to B. and J. Cybulski, Lot 46 of Glynwater, 264 Fox Hollow Road, Mooresville, $342,500, on June 29.
From R. Craig to Property Buyer Solutions LLC, metes and bounds, 246 E. McNeely Ave., Mooresville, $125,000, on June 29.
From J. and J. Leech and D. Kennerly to J. and L. Pierce, Lot 27 of Oaks on Main, 142 Cole Drive, Mooresville, $426,000, on June 29.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to Z. Mohammed, Lot 111 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 132 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $302,500, on June 29.
From J. and J. and C. and C. Lyman to S. Fink, Lot 35 of Oakbrook, 120 Cliffview Lane, Mooresville, $210,000, on June 20.
From V. Whitaker to J. and C. Lyman, Lot 64 of Cornelius Estates, 134 Ariel Drive, Mooresville, $250,000, on June 29.
From C. and L. Opekun to F. Jacobo, 113 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 107, Mooresville, $125,000, on June 29.
From P. Ammasai and T. Natarajan to J. Rodriguez, Lot 1 of Glynwater, 101 Glynwater Drive, Mooresville, $300,000, on June 29.
From Lakeshore Holdings, LLC to J. Kathrotiya and V. Jarsania, Lot 236 of The Point on Norman, 1731 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $275,000, on June 29.
From M. Barefoot to J. and A. Murphy, (Lot 165), 116 Milledge Drive, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on June 29.
From S. Bostian/Indvl & Admr, K. Bostian and H. Johnston/Est to M. Barefoot, Lot 22 of The Village on Park, 145 Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, $310,000, on June 29.
From C. Ragle to M. Mueterthies and K. Sauser, Lot 135 of Meeting Street townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 106 Dime Lane, Mooresville, $240,000, on June 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and E. Moxley, Lot 451 of Atwater Landing, 426 Preston Road, Mooresville, $430,000, on June 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 384 of Atwater Landing, 108 Maritime St., Mooresville, $345,500, on June 29.
From M. and S. Hartslief to W. Hartslief, 1.14 acres, a portion of Lot 420 and adjacent 0.405 acre tract, 179 Grasshopper Circle, Mooresville, $770,000, on June 29.
From L. and C. Maloy and M. Christie to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 71 of Gabriel Estates, 100 Shephard Hill Drive, Mooresville, $346,500, on June 29.
From E. and S. Poston to M. and R. Baldwin, Lot 146 of High Ridge town homes, 124 Ridge Bluff Road, Mooresville, $211,000, on June 29.
From L. Brecht to G. Wesolowski, Lot 4 of Cedarcroft, 124 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, $180,000, on June 30.
From B. and B. Whittington, J. and J. Moore, K. and S. Brotherton, L. and L. Martin and M. and J. and J. Johnston to J. and K. Ingram, 51.910 acres, 180 Country Brook Lane, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on June 30.
From G. and L. Schmitt to T. and A. Johnson, Lot 8 of Huntington Ridge, 103 Huntington Ridge Place, Mooresville, $675,000, on June 30.
From T. and T. Browning to S. and B. McLauren, Lot 37 of Stafford, 140 Stibbs Cross Road, Mooresville, $555,000, on June 30.
From D. Scott/Est and J. Mattox/Exr to Hammett Land & Minerals, LLC, (Lot 186), Paradise Peninsula Road, Mooresville, $785,000, on June 30.
From D. and C. Holder to A. Colachicco and R. Letourneau, Lot 47 of Winslow Bay, 126 Foxtail Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on June 30.
From STDC1, LLC to O’Burns Holdings, LLC, Unit C27 Late Apex Storage, Mooresville, $240,000, on June 30.
From R. Sundar and L. Jyotsna to FKH SFR PropCo G, L.P., Lot 267 of Curtis Pond, 124 Alborn Drive, Mooresville, $365,000, on June 30.
From E. Burke to L. Richardson and H. Horn, (Lot 1021), 635 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $209,000, on June 30.
From B. and H. Cole to R. and L. Stahl, Lot 84 of Northbridge, 119 Delaney Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on June 30.
From C. and R. Matulich to S. and M. Cannon, Lot 213 of Atwater Landing, 150 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $432,500, on June 30.
From N. and K. and K. Fowler to Progress Charlotte, LLC, Lot 19 of Greencroft, 108 Zolder Lane, Mooresville, $295,000, on June 30.
From R. and T. Calise to D. and A. Wegrzyn, Lot 57 of The Farms, 157 Magnolia Farms Lane, Mooresville, $765,000, on June 30.
From S. and S. Whitlow to J. Carswell and C. Mercer, Unit E of Legacy Village, 129 Irving Ave., Mooresville, $57,500, on June 30.
From G. and G. and C. and C. Deangelo to A. and K. Schild, Lot 45 of Stutts Cove, 304 Stutts Road, Mooresville, $650,000, on June 30.
From G. Hubbs/Indvl & AIF, R. Hubbs and B. Fox to K. Schauss Jr., two tracts, metes and bounds, .03 acre, 231 McKendree Road, Mooresville, $186,000, on June 30.
From ZIP Properties, Inc. to RPM Property Management II, LLC, Lot 7 of Lakeside Park, Rolling Hills Road, Mooresville, $2,200,000, on June 30.
From C. and C. Harris to Smoky Mountain Equity LLC, Lot 35 of Tall Oaks, 170 Devon Forrest Drive, Mooresville, $255,000, on June 30.
From L. Brandt to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 143 of Davidson Pointe, 302 Bridges Farm Road, Mooresville, $384,000, on June 30.
From Morrison Suites, LLC to R. Helbert, Unit 2A of Brawley Commerce Park condominiums, 111 Kilson Drive, Ste. 207, Mooresville, $160,000, on June 30.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to A. and J. Hunter, Lot 149 of Glynwater, 160 Glynwater Drive, Mooresville, $358,000, on June 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and S. Murphy, Lot 458 of Atwater Landing, 442 Preston Road, Mooresville, $469,500, on June 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Fuentes, Lot 429 of Atwater Landing, 113 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $359,500, on June 30.
From Smoky Mountain Equity LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 35 of Tall Oaks, 170 Devon Forrest Drive, Mooresville, $280,000, on June 30.
From J. and A. and A. Schaen to R. and D. Inman, .592 acre, Lot 3 of Colony Court, 119 Colony Hill Lane, Mooresville, $58,000, on June 30
From A. and D. Eastlack to All Things Inc., Lot 99 of Chesapeake Pointe, 404 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $760,000, on June 30.
From 2017 Tiffany Angela McCauley Revocable Trust and T. McCauley/TR to RM1 SFR PropCo A, L.P., Lot 177 of Linwood Farms, 183 Edgington St., Mooresville, $324,000, on June 30.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Guzman, Lot 410 of Atwater Landing, 104 Neill Estate Lane, Mooresville, $346,000, on June 30.
From S. Hallowell and N. Musin to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 83 of Glynwater, 137 Dannyn Grove Court, Mooresville, $360,000, on June 30.
From Zillow Homes Property Trust to Z. Crook and D. Matranga, Lot 82 of Foxmoor, 518 Lisa Carol Drive, Mooresville, $297,000, on June 30
From M. and M. and M. and P. and P. Lottman to P. and L. Hogan, Lo 705 of The Point, 128 Attleboro Place, Mooresville, $2,080,000, on June 30.
STATESVILLE
From K. and K. Fagan to K. Smith, Lots 52 and 53 of River Rock, 116 and 122 Pumice Drive, Statesville, $44,000, on June 25.
From L. Angle to H. Woods, A. Weatherman Woods, A. Woods and A. Weatherman-Woods, two tracts, metes and bounds, 2736 E. Broad St., Statesville, $264,000 on June 25.
From Craven & McDowell/PTNR and Craven, Kearns & McDowell/PTNR to Davidson Land Development, LLC, multiple lots and parcels, Ridgecrest subdivision, Statesville, $303,000,on June 25.
From J. and D. Stiles to Hometeam Property Management LLC, Lot 2 of Starmount Forest revised on Kenilworth Road, Statesville, $8,000, on June 25.
From J. and M. and T. Teague and J. Contrerras to CMH Homes, Inc., 1 acre, 121 Bigham Lane, Statesville, $15,000, on June 25.
From M. and J. Thompson to P. Barker, 9. 934 acres, Woodpecker Road, Statesville, $250,000, on June 25.
From N. and C. Lobello to K Schneider, Lot 23 of Windemere, 112 Tattersall Drive, Statesville, $54,500, on June 25.
From J. Plyler to G. Richardson and T. Trent, Lot 5 of Wyatt Estates, 103 Tucker Road, Statesville, $190,000, on June 25.
From J. and K. Hughey to Buller River Development Partners, LP, Lots 6-7 of Kingswood Estates, Kingswood Drive, Statesville, $40,000, on June 25.
From K. and K. and R. Fox and S. and J. Gregory to B. Martin, two tracts, metes and bounds, 0.02 acre, 771 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $90,000, on June 25.
From J. and E. Moose to Shedley Holdings 1, LLC, two tracts, Lots 41 and 42 of Greenwood Grove, 913 E. Front St., Statesville, Lots 9 and PT10 of Park Place, 813 E. Front St., Statesville, $78,000, on June 25.
From J. and E. Moose to Shedley Holdings 1, LLC, metes and bounds, 911 E. Front St., Statesville, $115,000, on June 25.
From J. and J. and G. and G. Fierros to J. and G. and J. and S. Fierros, Lot 180 of Deeercroft, 231 Doe Trail, Statesville, $4,000, on June 25.
From S. Cameron and N. Bickish to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 23 of Pine Forest, 146 Planters Drive, Statesville, $350,000, on June 28.
From J. Molina and G. Velazquez to M. Bonilla, .988 acre, 148 Shanna Lane, Statesville, $20,000, on June 28.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to D. Whitecavage and E. Eisch, Lot 63 of Fox Den, 119 Bunker Hill Lane, Statesville, $292,000, on June 28.
From J. and L. Sevigny to A. and S. Masi, Lot 110 of Windemere, 113 E. Tattersall Drive, Statesville, $575,000, on June 28.
From N. Redfearn to D. Wagner, Lot 200 of Martha’s Ridge, 2312 Martha’s Ridge Drive, Statesville, $285,000, on June 28.
From J. and J. and D. and D. Dreyer to S. Leccese and D. Donovan, 1.045 acres, 113 Trinity Road, Statesville, $208,000, on June 28,
From L. and E. Josey to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 9 of Triple Oaks, 104 Triple Oaks Lane, Statesville, $167,000, on June 27.
From E. and E. Allen, E. Moss and J. Allen to D. and T. Gish, two tracts, Lot 8 of Bloomfield, and 0.170 acre, 420 N. Lackey St., Statesville, $90,000, on June 28.
From J. and B. Anderson to B. and D. Diaz, Lot 8 of Shannon Acres, 314 W. Glen Eagles Road, Statesville, $63,000, on June 28.
From R. Anderson to A. and R. Malloy, Lot 91 of Barium Seasons Village, 267 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $435,000, on June 28.
From MMCA Properties LLC to C. and W. Hester, Lot 58 of River Oaks Landings, 133 Dockside Lane, Statesville, $150,000, on June 28.
From K. and S. and S. Collier to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, Lot 22 of Pine Forest, 116 E. Heart Pine Line, Statesville, $340,000, on June 28.
From Troutman Family Limited Partnership, RLLLP, K. Clark/PTNR to Forster Fry General Contractor, Inc., Bethlehem Road, Statesville, $22,000, on June 28.
From K. and B. Keith to B. Redmond, Lot 49 of Tranquility, 767 N. Mulberry St., Statesville, $125,000, on June 28.
From B. and V. Lackey to R. and L. Holshouser, Lot 46 of Mountain View Estates, 1.38 acres, Midway Road, Statesville, $1,000, on June 28.
From B. and V. Lackey to R. and L. Holshouser, Lot 47 of Mountain View Estates, 777 Midway Road, Statesville, $199,000, on June 28.
From The Carter Land Company, Inc. and HFMI Properties, Inc. to G. and L. Lewis, two parcels, metes and bounds, Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, and Eufola Road, Statesville, $1,075,000, on June 28.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to A. and A. Carbajal, 0.62 acre, Lot 25 of Beaver Farm, 129 Shiloh Road, Statesville, $166,000, on June 29.
From J. and H. Chapman to Martin Marietta Materials Real Estate Investments, Inc., 1.452 acres, Bradley Farm Road, Statesville, $20,000, on June 29.
From J. and J. and C. and D. and D. and M. Boggs to A. and A. Jones, three tracts, metes and bounds, 150 Cool Spring Road, Statesville; 3.5 acres, Mocksville Highway, Statesville; and 7/16 acre, Cool Spring Road, Statesville, $400,000, on June 29.
From Northmonth Baptist Church, Inc. and Maranatha Baptist Church Ministries of Statesville, N.C., Inc. to Martin Marietta Materials Real Estate Investments, Inc., 5.332 acres, Bradley Farm Road, Statesville, $45,000, on June 29.
From Martin Marietta Materials Real Estate Investments, Inc. to Northmonth Baptist Church, Inc., 5.509 acres, Bradley Farm Road, Statesville, $45,000, on June 29.
From C. Wagner to G. Howard, 0.216 acre, 615 E. Broad St., Statesville, $230,000, on June 29.
From K. and A. Johnson to J. Anaya and L. Ardon, (Lot 2), 229 Dagenhart Farm Road, Statesville, $10,500, on June 29.
From R. Hauser-Ziglar, R. Hauser Ziglar and R. Ziglar to E. and D. Thomas, Lot 16 of The Landings, 109 Gatwick Court, Statesville, $232,000, on June 29.
From A. and R. Malloy to Future Realty, LLC, Lot 130 of Hidden Lakes, 178 Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, $300,000, on June 29.
From K. Middleton to M. Myers, Lot 12 of Oakland Heights, 531 Colony Court, Statesville, $165,000, on June 29.
From C. and C. and C. and J. and J. Benbow, K. Leonard, K. Benbow and P. Leonard to M. Flores, Lots 6 of Lake View, Younger Avenue, Statesville, $16,000, on June 29.
From C. and P. Huffman to Reprise Construction Services, LLC, Lot 41 of Cedar Hills, Statesville, $21,000, on June 29.
From J. Winebarger to R. Everett and D. Bozard, Lot 4 of West View Terrace, 819 Candy Drive, Statesville, $154,000, on June 29.
From R. and J. Wilson to N. Redfearn, Lot 3 of Deer Creek, 2206 James Way, Statesville, $430,000, on June 29.
From Madison Authority, LLC to Maple Rock Building Co., Lot 19 of Sharon Trace, 150 Falling Creek Drive, Statesville, $14,500, on June 29.
From Brancy Properties, LLC to H. Borders, Lot 12 of Bloomfield, 338 Deaton St., Statesville, $110,000, on June 30.
From D. and R. Pritchard to K. and A. Sullivan, Lots 20-22 of Dogwood Hills, 3221 and 3226 Banberry Drive, Statesville, $969,500, on June 30.
From B. and M. Sechrest to Zion Realty, LLC, Oakdale Park, tracts 2 and 4, 1121 Maple Care Lane, Statesville, $750,000, on June 30.
From J. and C. Horne to W. and S. Whitlock, Lots 43 and 44 of Dobbs Valley II, 227 and 229 Cedar Lake Drive, Statesville, $935,000, on June 30.
From T. and E. Lazaroff to O.Y.L. Specialists, LLC, Lot 52 of Harbor Watch, High Lake Drive, Statesville, $37,000, on June 30.
From R. Wilcox and S. Wyatt to C. Lyle, Lot 34 of Woodland Acres, 184 Big Tree Drive, Statesville, $133,000, on June 30.
From S. and S. and L. and L. Smallwood to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 62 of Danbury Forest, 112 Pineview Court, Statesville, $185,500, on June 30.
From Floyd Greene Family Limited Partnership, RLLLP, J. Robinson/PTNR, M. Greene/PTNR, L. Smilowitz/PTNR and L. Smilowitz/PTNR, tracts Highway 64 West and I-40, Davie and Iredell Counties, Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $243,000,on June 30.
From J. and E. Moose to Shedley Holdings, 1, LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, 318 Harrill St., Statesville, 520 Margaret Drive, Statesville, 927 E. Front St., Statesville, and Lots 39-40 and 57-62 of Greenwood Grove, Statesville, $172,500, on June 30.
From M. and B. Thompson to E. Shoemaker, 0.497 acre, 125 Beaverbrook Road, Statesville, $210,000, on June 30.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to R. Bolick, Lot 8 of Cross Creek, 261 Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $255,000, on June 30.
From C. and K. Haynes to J. Ray, 3.279 acres, 319 Mountain View Road, Statesville, $200,000, on June 30.
From J. Milstead/Est, D. Milstead/Indvl & Exr, D. Milstead/Indvl & Exr and D. and F. Blackwelder to B. and S. Schultz, (Lots 12-15), 3627 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $235,000, on June 30.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to R. Wager, Lot 8 of Sharon Trace, 796 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $225,000, on June 30.
From R. Robinson/TR, R. Robinson/TR and Rayfield R. Robinson and Ruth J. Robinson Revocable Living Trust to S. Lyszczyk and M. Starr, Lot 31 of Alexander’s Knoll, 377 Alpine Circle, Statesville, $270,000, on June 30.
From M. and A. and A. Erich to R. and T. Ragan, 1.110 acres, Lot PT4 of Pine Tree Farms, 118B Cyprus Lane, Statesville, $270,000, on June 30.
STONY POINT
From S. and B. and B. Howatt to B. Buehner, Lot 12 of Riverwalk, 255 Gardner Point Drive, Stony Point, $19,000, on June 30.
TROUTMAN
From J. and A. and A. Segovia to O. and E. Torres, 0.689 acre, more or less, Fern Hill Road, Troutman, $28,000, on June 25.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lots 34, 52 and 54 of Sutters Mill II, 151, 155, 158 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $191,000, on June 25.
From True Homes, LLC to M. and D. Roberts, Lot 67 of Sutters Mill II, 119 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $274,000, on June 25.
From Rankin Holding, LLC to Chef E. Real Estate Development, LLC, 8.774 acres, Perry Road, Troutman, $145,000, on June 28.
From NVR, Inc. to A. Soriano, Lot 169 of Weather’s Creek, 185 Crosstie Lane, Troutman, $266,000, on June 28.
From R. Garris to No-Da-Myers, LLC, two tracts, 2,45 acres and Lots 1, 10 and 11 of Brendle Hills, 575 and 581 Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, 354 and 358 State Park Road, Troutman, $335,000, on June 28.
From B. Blackwelder to Red Maple Resources, LLC, 1.85 acres, 782 South Main St., Troutman, $160,000, on June 29.
From W. Elmore/TR, J. Elmore/TR, Walter R. Elmore Revocable Living Trust and Jane L. Elmore Revocable Living Trust to Red Maple Resources, LLC, 3.65 acres, 782 S. Main St., Troutman, $340,000, on June 29.
From True Homes, LLC to C. Washington, Lot 186 of Sutters Mill II, 161 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $294,500, on June 29.
From NVR, Inc. to S. Negron and M. Montalvo, Lot 150 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $283,500, on June 30.
From M. and B. Schermerhorn to W. and B. Hall, Lot 11 of Twin Creek Estates, 163 Rushing Water Lane, Troutman, $365,000, on June 30.
From ELG Investments, LLC to A. Solano, Lot 612 of Falls Cove-Parkwood, 117 Cinder Ridge Court, Troutman, $335,000, on June 30.