Iredell County reports 41st COVID-19 death, 50% decrease in hospitalizations

The Iredell County Health Department reported the county’s 41st death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 25 since Tuesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 3,153 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,495 coronavirus cases Wednesday. Statewide, 210,362 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 956. The total number of completed tests is 3,029,942.
There have been 3,532 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 10 are currently hospitalized, and 2,789 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 313 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,213 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,282 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 633.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 28,975 cases with 356 deaths, Rowan has 3,421 cases with 102 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,074 cases with 73 deaths, Catawba has 3,217 cases with 52 deaths, Wilkes has 1,258 cases with 34 deaths and Yadkin has 749 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,687 cases and 14 deaths, Davie has 576 with six deaths and Alexander has 534 cases with seven deaths.
