Iredell County reports 43 new cases, a total of 11 deaths, from coronavirus

The number of deaths in Iredell County linked to the coronavirus rose from nine to 11 since Sunday.
The cases climbed by 43 since the Iredell County Health Department’s update Monday afternoon. The county reported 902 cases Monday afternoon. In the Tuesday morning report by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, that number is now 945.
As of Monday afternoon’s update, there are 478 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 391 are isolated at home. Twenty-two people are currently hospitalized.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-seven percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 10% among those 17 and under.
The numbers included in the following roundup are based on the 4 p.m. Monday health department update:
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 305 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 373 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 224.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 74,875 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 1,346 cases since Monday afternoon.
There have been 1,420 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,071,290 tests completed and 989 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 13,317 cases with 154 deaths, Rowan has 1,361 cases with 41 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,399 cases with 33 deaths, Catawba has 1,018 cases with 13 deaths, Wilkes has 593 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 357 cases with five deaths.
Lincoln has 334 cases and one death, Davie has 234 with three deaths and Alexander has 134 cases with one death.
