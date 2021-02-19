Iredell EMS CRST division invited to speak at national drug abuse summit

The Iredell County EMS and its Community Response Support Team, CSRT, announced Feb. 12 at the annual Iredell County Commissioner’s Retreat that they were invited to present at the National RX Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit in April.

“It is quite an honor to be selected to present at this national conference,” Blair Richey, director of Iredell EMS, said. “We think it is important to share what we have been able to accomplish within our community, in order to help others bring about these services within their own.”

The CRST division of the Iredell EMS was started in 2018 after members in the office realized that, while they were providing life-saving intervention methods for those suffering from an opioid overdose, they weren’t addressing what they believed to be the root of the problem.

So, with the help of funding approved by the county commissioners, the program was started and has been offering post-crisis support by following up with those suffering from substance abuse disorder. The CRST division now has two peer support specialists that work closely with EMS and others in the community to identify individuals that are at risk without compromising the confidentiality of the individual or their family.