 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell EMS training officer teaches Pack 173 Webelos lessons in first aid
0 comments
top story

Iredell EMS training officer teaches Pack 173 Webelos lessons in first aid

  • Updated
  • 0

Lynn Hooper, training officer with Iredell County EMS, taught the Webelos from Pack 173 about first aid.

The Scouts were able to learn about what to look for and what to do when someone is having a stroke, how to do CPR, how to apply a tourniquet and what to do when someone is choking.

The Scouts were able to practice CPR on mannequins to learn the proper way to do the chest compressions.

The Scouts were also able to go inside the back of an ambulance and learn how the EMTs help people. It was a great lesson in being helpful — one of the 12 principles of the Scout Law.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics