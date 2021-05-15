Iredell EMS training officer teaches Pack 173 Webelos lessons in first aid

Lynn Hooper, training officer with Iredell County EMS, taught the Webelos from Pack 173 about first aid.

The Scouts were able to learn about what to look for and what to do when someone is having a stroke, how to do CPR, how to apply a tourniquet and what to do when someone is choking.

The Scouts were able to practice CPR on mannequins to learn the proper way to do the chest compressions.

The Scouts were also able to go inside the back of an ambulance and learn how the EMTs help people. It was a great lesson in being helpful — one of the 12 principles of the Scout Law.