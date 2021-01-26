Iredell GOP selects Maureen Purcell as Register of Deeds

At the County Commissioners meeting on Jan. 19, Wyatt showed plenty of appreciation of Bess for helping through his four years in the office.

“I wish Maureen well,” Wyatt said. “She’s a nice person.”

Despite his preferred candidate not receiving the votes needed to win, Wyatt was pleased to see the interest in involvement from new faces in the Republican Party locally.

“The good thing about living where we live is that people that want to enter the political arena have the opportunity of doing so,” Wyatt said. “I’m tickled for Maureen in that respect.”

Purcell was drawn to the job because, as she said in her interview, she felt she could bring a fresh eye to the office because she hadn't held any government office prior to this.

She does, however, plan on running in the primary to participate in her first election come 2022.

Also during the interview process, she responded to a question about continuity in the register of deeds office by stating that she has no plans to make any personnel changes within the office.