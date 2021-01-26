Iredell GOP selects Maureen Purcell as Register of Deeds

The Iredell County Republican Party Executive Board voted to elect Maureen Purcell to serve as register of deeds.
The board met Monday evening and after nearly an hour of candidates answering questions from the more than 20 people in attendance, the votes were counted and Purcell was elected.
One round of voting was all Purcell needed, tallying 12 of the 23 votes. Purcell has been involved with the Iredell GOP for the last 11 years, but had never been elected, or even run, for any public office in the county.
“I was shocked,” Purcell said. “Knowing the voting process and the number of candidates, I expected it to go more than one round.
“I had, in the past, other commitments within my life and family that prevented me from running for public office,” Purcell said. “I could finally do this without having to worry about family and personal things at home, so it was simply just the right timing.”
Purcell beat out four other members of the county GOP for the position: current interim Register of Deeds Joyce Bess, Pressley Mattox, Renee Holland and Martin Gottholm.
A long-time employee of the office, Bess was the favorite of outgoing Register of Deeds Ron Wyatt. Wyatt resigned from the post after being named town manager of Troutman.
At the County Commissioners meeting on Jan. 19, Wyatt showed plenty of appreciation of Bess for helping through his four years in the office.
“I wish Maureen well,” Wyatt said. “She’s a nice person.”
Despite his preferred candidate not receiving the votes needed to win, Wyatt was pleased to see the interest in involvement from new faces in the Republican Party locally.
“The good thing about living where we live is that people that want to enter the political arena have the opportunity of doing so,” Wyatt said. “I’m tickled for Maureen in that respect.”
Purcell was drawn to the job because, as she said in her interview, she felt she could bring a fresh eye to the office because she hadn't held any government office prior to this.
She does, however, plan on running in the primary to participate in her first election come 2022.
Also during the interview process, she responded to a question about continuity in the register of deeds office by stating that she has no plans to make any personnel changes within the office.
“I think that (Bess) is going to bring value to the office with all of her experience,” Purcell said. “I hope that she will mentor me going into the position.”