Iredell Health System welcomes new physician

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, has welcomed Dr. Judith Albert to its new primary care practice, Family Care Center of Mooresville.

Albert is a board-certified family physician with three years of residency experience and is excited to become part of the Iredell team.

“The warm welcome and dedication Iredell has to the community drew me to Iredell Health System,” she said. “I went into this profession to be a doctor for the community, and I feel Iredell Health System embodies those same goals and ideals.”

She believes in an individualized approach to patient care and treats her patients not just as patients, but how she would treat her own family members. Albert enjoys getting to know her patients on a personal level and building lifelong relationships with them.

“My goal is to help my patients become the best and healthiest versions of themselves. I plan to be their biggest cheerleader on the way,” Albert said. “It’s an honor to serve my patients, and I truly love what I do,” she added.