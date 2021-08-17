Iredell Health System welcomes new physician

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, has welcomed Dr. Judith Albert to its new primary care practice, Family Care Center of Mooresville.
Albert is a board-certified family physician with three years of residency experience and is excited to become part of the Iredell team.
“The warm welcome and dedication Iredell has to the community drew me to Iredell Health System,” she said. “I went into this profession to be a doctor for the community, and I feel Iredell Health System embodies those same goals and ideals.”
She believes in an individualized approach to patient care and treats her patients not just as patients, but how she would treat her own family members. Albert enjoys getting to know her patients on a personal level and building lifelong relationships with them.
“My goal is to help my patients become the best and healthiest versions of themselves. I plan to be their biggest cheerleader on the way,” Albert said. “It’s an honor to serve my patients, and I truly love what I do,” she added.
Albert earned her bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and her medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica. She completed her residency at Mountainside Family Practice in New Jersey.
She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Association of American Medical Colleges. She also was the chief resident at Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Family Practice and received the 2021 Martin Gold M.D. Humanitarian Award.
While in residency, Albert was a very active part of the community, from performing blood pressure checks, to volunteering at food drives, to administering health physicals to the homeless population.
She is excited to explore North Carolina and plans to continue her community outreach while in Mooresville. Albert is recently married and enjoys traveling, exploring new restaurants and cheering on Penn State during football season. In addition to English, Albert also is fluent in Hungarian.
Her favorite health tip is to do things in moderation.
“This makes achieving your health goals more attainable without putting too much pressure or stress on yourself,” Albert said.
Albert will practice at the Family Care Center of Mooresville, 653 Bluefield Road, on the second floor of the new Iredell Mooresville building.
To schedule an appointment with Albert, call 704-360-6480.