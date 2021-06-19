 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell Imaging at Mooresville offers state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging
0 Comments
top story

Iredell Imaging at Mooresville offers state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging

  • 0

Did you know that nearly 3.6 billion diagnostic imaging examinations, like x-rays, are performed worldwide every year? According to the World Health Organization, this number continues to grow.

Diagnostic imaging is crucial to health care as it allows health care providers to understand the full extent of a patient’s injury or condition. Furthermore, it enables providers to detect diseases in early stages, leading to faster, more effective treatment options. In short, diagnostic imaging can and does save lives.

Understanding the need for advanced imaging, Iredell Health System recently opened an imaging center for the Mooresville community, Iredell Imaging at Mooresville.

“Iredell Imaging gives the Mooresville community more choice and a place right here at home, backed by a community-centered health care provider. Iredell Health System’s mission is to take care of the Iredell County community, not just in Statesville, but here in Mooresville, too,” said Iredell Imaging supervisor, Ross Peele.

Iredell Imaging at Mooresville is located at 653 Bluefield Road, right off of River Highway. It features brand new, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging equipment and provides various imaging services, including CT scans, 3D mammography, ultrasound, and general imaging, like x-rays.

“All of our imaging equipment utilizes the lowest radiation doses possible to obtain the best imaging possible,” said Peele.

For CT scans, the center has a 64 Slice Revolution CT Scanner. This new technology produces fast and uncompromised image quality, allowing for the best image results for doctors and their patients.

Iredell Imaging at Mooresville also has 3D mammography capabilities with the Senographe Pristina Mammography System.

Typically, 3D mammography units emit more radiation than a standard 2D mammography unit.

However, Iredell Imaging’s new system is the only FDA approved 3D mammography machine that delivers the same low amount of radiation as a standard 2D mammography unit.

This new 3D mammography unit is designed to deliver superior accuracy in breast cancer detection while making patients feel more comfortable and less anxious.

“It can reduce the need for follow-up imaging, detect slightly more cancers than a standard mammogram alone, and improve breast cancer detection in dense breast tissue,” said Peele.

In addition, the imaging center’s ultrasound machine, part of the LOGIQ E10 series, is one of the most technologically advanced ultrasounds available, producing fast, precise, high-quality imaging.

Iredell Imaging at Mooresville also includes digital x-rays, providing patients with fast results while improving overall patient experience and staff workflow.

“We offer imaging studies to anyone who has a physician order and would like to schedule their study with us. Iredell Urgent Care can also order studies that can be done right then and there,” said Peele.

Iredell Imaging is located on the first floor of Iredell Mooresville in Suite C. To learn more, call the imaging center at 704-360-6460.

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Mooresville; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine;

the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The Health System’s newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, is home to the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, as well as an ambulatory surgery center, imaging center, rehabilitation services, and physician practices. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of

services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics