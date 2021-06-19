Iredell Imaging at Mooresville offers state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging

Did you know that nearly 3.6 billion diagnostic imaging examinations, like x-rays, are performed worldwide every year? According to the World Health Organization, this number continues to grow.

Diagnostic imaging is crucial to health care as it allows health care providers to understand the full extent of a patient’s injury or condition. Furthermore, it enables providers to detect diseases in early stages, leading to faster, more effective treatment options. In short, diagnostic imaging can and does save lives.

Understanding the need for advanced imaging, Iredell Health System recently opened an imaging center for the Mooresville community, Iredell Imaging at Mooresville.

“Iredell Imaging gives the Mooresville community more choice and a place right here at home, backed by a community-centered health care provider. Iredell Health System’s mission is to take care of the Iredell County community, not just in Statesville, but here in Mooresville, too,” said Iredell Imaging supervisor, Ross Peele.

Iredell Imaging at Mooresville is located at 653 Bluefield Road, right off of River Highway. It features brand new, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging equipment and provides various imaging services, including CT scans, 3D mammography, ultrasound, and general imaging, like x-rays.