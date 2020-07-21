Iredell reports 14th coronavirus-related death, shows an increase of 43 cases since Monday

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by one to 14 over the weekend.
A total of 43 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Iredell County since the Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon update.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Monday afternoon update listed 1,342 cases. That number was 1,385 in the state’s update released early Tuesday afternoon.
The following numbers are based on Monday’s county update and do not reflect cases reported to the state after 4 p.m.
As of Monday afternoon’s update, there are 850 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 453 are isolated at home.
Twenty-five people are currently hospitalized.
The cases are evenly split at 50% for males and females.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49.
Twenty-five percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 10% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 505 cases.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 535 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 302.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
A total of 102,861 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate.
That is an increase of 1,815 since Monday afternoon’s state update.
There have been 1,668 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,458,997 tests completed and 1,179 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 17,800 cases with 177 deaths, Rowan has 1,744 cases with 43 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,979 cases with 35 deaths and Catawba has 1,548 cases with 15 deaths.
Wilkes has 665 cases with seven deaths, Yadkin has 415 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 576 cases and two deaths, Davie has 282 with three deaths and Alexander has 221 cases with two deaths.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!