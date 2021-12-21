It is not OK to joke about violence in schools

Communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property states that a “person who, by any means of communication to any person or groups of persons, threatens to commit an act of mass violence on educational property or at a curricular or extracurricular activity sponsored by a school is guilty of a Class H felony” (N.C.G.S. 14-277.6).

In my office, we see violations of these two statutes periodically, and rest assured, we take these offenses very seriously. We cannot afford not to. When people make threats of violence in schools, they will be prosecuted. Each of the two above statutes are punished as Class H felonies. For offenders 18 and over, a felony conviction can have dire consequences for a person’s future, affecting college acceptance, housing opportunities and job offers, just to name a few. For offenders under 18, a felony conviction can mean being placed on juvenile probation, being held in detention, or being sent to a Youth Development Center.