It is not OK to joke about violence in schools

Last week, law enforcement officers and school personnel were extra vigilant in the wake of social media posts and rumors predicting violence in schools on Dec. 17. Some school systems sent emails to parents, some parents kept their children home from school, and some schools even canceled classes. In Iredell County, schools did not cancel classes, but some schools sent out emails, and others posted information on Facebook. Some Iredell County parents did keep their children home from school. I had one school resource officer on Dec. 17 tell me, “It’s been a long two days.”
In light of this recent situation, I thought it might be a good time to talk about threats of mass violence in schools. North Carolina has two statutes which deal directly with threats of mass violence, and there are also various other statutes that deal with related crimes, such as communicating threats and disorderly conduct.
Making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property states that a “person who, by any means of communication to any person or groups of persons, makes a report, knowing or having reason to know the report is false, that an act of mass violence is going to occur on educational property or at a curricular or extracurricular activity sponsored by a school, is guilty of a Class H felony” (N.C.G.S. 14-277.5). Under this statute, the court may order a person convicted to pay restitution, including costs resulting from the disruption of normal activity.
Communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property states that a “person who, by any means of communication to any person or groups of persons, threatens to commit an act of mass violence on educational property or at a curricular or extracurricular activity sponsored by a school is guilty of a Class H felony” (N.C.G.S. 14-277.6).
In my office, we see violations of these two statutes periodically, and rest assured, we take these offenses very seriously. We cannot afford not to. When people make threats of violence in schools, they will be prosecuted. Each of the two above statutes are punished as Class H felonies. For offenders 18 and over, a felony conviction can have dire consequences for a person’s future, affecting college acceptance, housing opportunities and job offers, just to name a few. For offenders under 18, a felony conviction can mean being placed on juvenile probation, being held in detention, or being sent to a Youth Development Center.
To you parents out there, my message is two-fold. First, let your children know that if they hear anything about violence in school, they need to tell someone. Immediately. They can tell the school resource officer, a teacher, a coach, the principal, or even start with you, the parent. There will be many situations where nothing may come from it, but again, we cannot afford to take these threats lightly and take a chance with the safety of our children and our schools.
Second, it is NOT okay to joke about violence in school. Let your children know that joking about violence in schools is off-limits in every situation. School personnel, law enforcement officers and my office will err on the side of caution in these circumstances, and your child may find himself or herself charged with a criminal offense after making threats of school violence.
It is a different world out there today, and the least that we can do is make our schools as secure as possible to give our children a safe place to learn.
Sarah Kirkman is the District Attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties.