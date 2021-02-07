‘It’s important to help others’

During his president’s speech, Allen, who initially approached Packard and expressed interest in starting a club in the school, noted that the reason he wanted to start the club was “because I like to help out others in the community the best I can, and I thought this was a great way to do so. With the help of others students here,” Allen continued, “I believe that we can make an impact on the community. I’ve always thought it was very important to help others because just doing the slightest thing can have a big impact on a person’s life.”

Allen shared that he was looking forward to the group working in the community and noted several ways they might be able to accomplish this, including “doing something for an animal shelter, collecting books and toys for children in the hospital or selling miniature flags in honor or memory of a veteran or first responder.”

Town/club leaders

share greetings

In addition to greetings from the sponsoring president and the newly charter club’s president, special words of welcome and congratulations were expressed by Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins and leadership in the Exchange Club, both on the national and district levels.