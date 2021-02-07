‘It’s important to help others’

During a Jan. 19 virtual ceremony, the Mooresville Middle School Junior Excel Club was chartered and subsequently declared to be the first club chartered in 2021 in the entire nation.
“I am so excited and proud. Give yourselves a hand!” exclaimed Beth Packard, president of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club, as she began the meeting.
Not only could the MMS Junior Excel Club make this claim, but they are also, as Packard stated, “the second Junior Excel Club in the state of North Carolina” and as Dr. Debbie Marsh, a member of the local Exchange Club and the Junior Excel Club’s mentor, noted, “the very first Junior Excel Club in the traditional public school.”
The first such club was Pine Lake Preparatory, a charter school, which is also located in Mooresville.
Sponsored by the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club, club builders helping to get the club started were Vickie and Cotton Ketchie, Packard, Paul Summerville and Marsh, all members of the sponsoring Exchange Club. Each expressed their pride for and congratulations to the group.
Those in the school taking leadership roles and also present for this milestone occasion were the school’s Principal Ayana Robinson and Assistant Principal Tracy Pratt-Dixon, who is also serving as the adviser for the newly chartered club.
The evening virtual ceremony included the installation of officers and the induction of the membership with Vickie Ketchie and Summerville, volunteer field representatives for the Exchange Club, presiding over the installation ceremony and conducting this portion of the event.
Officers for the newly chartered club include Joshua Allen, president; Savannah Anders, president-elect, Paulina Ayala-Luna, secretary; and Southern Smith-Tilley, treasurer.
The 16 charter members who were inducted into the MMS Junior Excel Club were Joshua Allen, Savannah Anders, Paulina Ayala-Luna, Caleigh Bender, Elliette Bogard, Addison Borelli, Avery Diamond, Holden Faison, Kaelan Ferrara, Matthew Gomez, Lily Hall, Lindsey Haynes, Southern Smith-Tilley, Lauren Sprinkles, Liam Tulbert and Izabel Zsuppan.
Club helps
and serves
Prior to the inductions, the charter celebration was kicked off with a welcome from Packard, who commended the students for helping begin this new club.
“Being a charter member of this club at your school is so very special. All of you helped start this amazing club. Junior Excel isn’t just any club, though. It’s a national service club. It’s a club that helps and serves others and makes our communities better places to live,” Packard noted. “And because you all have such a heart for service and enjoy helping other people and making a difference in your community, you decided to join this Junior Excel Club.”
During his president’s speech, Allen, who initially approached Packard and expressed interest in starting a club in the school, noted that the reason he wanted to start the club was “because I like to help out others in the community the best I can, and I thought this was a great way to do so. With the help of others students here,” Allen continued, “I believe that we can make an impact on the community. I’ve always thought it was very important to help others because just doing the slightest thing can have a big impact on a person’s life.”
Allen shared that he was looking forward to the group working in the community and noted several ways they might be able to accomplish this, including “doing something for an animal shelter, collecting books and toys for children in the hospital or selling miniature flags in honor or memory of a veteran or first responder.”
Town/club leaders
share greetings
In addition to greetings from the sponsoring president and the newly charter club’s president, special words of welcome and congratulations were expressed by Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins and leadership in the Exchange Club, both on the national and district levels.
Because of a prior commitment Mayor Atkins was unable to participate in the meeting, but still wanting to take part in the special ceremony, he shared a recorded message telling the students, “I am just so excited that you are getting this off the ground. I look forward to working with you. To do what you’re doing, you are going to develop great leadership skills, but it’s really about having a servant’s heart and it’s really about service above self. And so what you are getting ready to venture into is going to be life-changing and transformational for you as you continue to go through this program.”
He concluded by conveying his congratulations and support to the group.
“I just want to congratulate each and every one of you who is making this commitment and bringing this great club and organization to our middle school and to this community,” Atkins said.
Also on hand for the charter celebration were Exchange Club National President Kathy Mize of Florida, North Carolina District President Archie Hobbs of Raleigh, Region 10 Vice President David Johnson of Charleston, S.C., and Division 6 Director J.D. Ketterman, who is a member of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club.
Each had their own message for the new club sharing their congratulations to the group and excitement to be a part of the celebratory occasion.
Mize recalled the mayor’s message of the students having a servant’s heart and how important that characteristic is and that “Exchange is the organization that really does bring people together for good.”
“I look forward to hearing all the great things you are going to do,” Mize continued. And she challenged them to “go talk to all your friends at school and continue to build this club because the larger you are, more than likely, the larger the impact. So share the gift of being part of this Exchange Club with your friends at school. And again, thank you for your commitment to giving back, to making a difference. I’m so proud of each of you.”
Hobbs said he liked numbers and wanted to share some with the group. He noted the total membership of all Exchange Club in America and Puerto Rico, which numbers 16,139, the number of clubs and how many there are in North Carolina as well as the number of members in the state. All these, he said, would be changing with the addition of this new junior excel club. But, he said with a smile, “that is good.”
“You are going to make a lot of changes and that’s good. That’s a good thing,” he stressed. “I want to welcome you and commend you on your decision to join a service club, giving service to your fellowman is what we’re all about. That’s what we’re supposed to do. And I think it’s an adult decision. You’ve made an adult decision to dedicate your life to service of your fellowman.”
Johnson told the gathered group to give themselves a round of applause as he reminded them that they had become the first club built in the new year in the entire nation and shared that in their joining, they had not only “become members of the Mooresville Middle School Junior Excel Club, you’ve also become members of a national family of exchange members throughout this great country.”
Reminding them that the organization focuses on Americanism, youth, community service and the prevention of child abuse, he concluded by encouraging them as he said, “I know each and every one of you will do wonderful things for your local community and your country.”
With great excitement, Ketterman said, “Okay, this is a great day for the Red Imps!!” noting both the school’s mascot and slogan.
“I love Mooresville. I love the Exchange Club. I believe it is our duty and our responsibility to make this a better place to live and I live by that. I bleed red, white and blue and Americanism, Ketterman shared, “but my heart is actually in youth.”
He also noted that he recognized some names of siblings who were members of the high school level Excel club and expressed his hope that they would one day be a part of that club as well when they graduated middle school and went on to the high school level.
New club
joins family
During the ceremony, Cotton Ketchie read each of the 16 names of the charter members after which Summerville installed them and welcomed them to the Exchange family.
And as was noted by both Packard and Marsh, being a part of the Exchange family is just a beginning at the middle school level. Each can continue their membership in the high school club, in college and then each can become a member of the Exchange Club as an adult.
“This is something that you can do for the rest of your life if you so choose, Marsh said. “And I’m really hoping that as we work together, that you’ll find that this is something that speaks to your heart and something that you want to continue as you move forward.”
Pratt-Dixon noted her excitement to be working alongside Marsh and helping the students as their club adviser. When learning about the club from Principal Robinson, Pratt-Dixon said she was “excited to immediately jump in and lead this club as your adviser. Service is something that is extremely important to my heart,” she shared.
When addressing the virtually gathered group, she said, “I’m very excited that we are getting underway. I want to thank our club members, our parents and everyone for being so patient because this has been awhile coming this year, and I’m so excited to get started and just thank everyone from the National Exchange, from Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange and everyone that was able to be here with us tonight to celebrate.”
As the evening concluded, Packard once again thanked everyone for participating from all those who had spoken, those in attendance and for one behind the scenes, Assistant Principal Damien Akelman, who provided all the technical support allowing the virtual ceremony to happen.
Many who shared during the evening spoke of family and service and commitment. They were reminded that as a new club, they are not alone. It was Vickie Ketchie who told them, “your club is 16 members strong, but you are part of a network of members over 18,000 across the nation. So, it’s not just at your club at your school, it’s at schools and businesses and communities across the nation. So be very proud to be a part of this national organization. You will learn much and you will also give much, and we appreciate your service.”