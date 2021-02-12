'It's over my head': Mooresville veteran gets dress blues for 97th birthday

“As far as he knew or I knew, he never did have any,” said David Juneau.

Johnson collected proceeds and was able to purchase the uniform right away. But, the surprise was delayed several times. Most recently, Englund had to reschedule after finally being able to visit Beulah, his wife of 72 years, whom he had not seen in person in nearly one year because her assisted living facility instituted strict COVID-19 precautions, said David Juneau.

When asked how he felt receiving the uniform, Englund answered, “It’s over my head,” then expressed gratitude for the friends he’s met through the Independence Fund and at Richard’s Coffee Shop, the downtown café and meeting spot for veterans. These people have made such a difference in his life, he said. “When you meet with your brothers, it is really therapy,” Englund said.

Richard’s Coffee Shop has remained closed since the epidemic began last spring.

Englund attributed his longevity to a few important things. “A wonderful wife,” Englund said. “I’ve said this to a lot people. Lots of sleep and a good bed and an occasional bourbon.”