It's time to end rigged elections

There was a time — admittedly years ago — when North Carolinians would have risen in loud, unified protests over rigged elections. That’s obviously not true today. Even when a bipartisan panel of judges admitted that the congressional and General Assembly district maps drawn by our legislature are gerrymandered, essentially rigged so as to elect more Republicans, there aren’t many protests from rank-and-file North Carolinians.
Either members of the public don’t know what is being done, don’t care, or are so jaundiced with politicians and government that they have just withdrawn. When people distrust the process, when they believe the game is rigged and their vote doesn’t matter, democracy is severely threatened, resulting in government becoming even more unrepresentative. It’s a vicious cycle.
North Carolina is considered among the top four states in the nation in partisan gerrymandering. In the 2020 election President Donald Trump won 50% of the vote and Biden won 49% here. Analysts, even ones on the right, agree that if congressional elections were held using the current maps, at least 10 of our 14 congressional districts would elect Republicans and that no more than one of them would be a person of color. It won’t come close to reflecting the votes of the people.
Here’s how it was done: Many Democrats have been packed into tiny blue districts around major cities, then the remainder has been dispersed across Republican-dominated districts so as to dilute Democratic voting strength. For instance, Charlotte is stuffed into one district while Raleigh, Durham and Cary are divided into two. But Greensboro is split among three districts, watering down the influence of Democrats. The same approach holds true for legislative districts
In response to the frequent refrain sure to rise, there’s no denying that Democrats gerrymandered district maps when they were the majority party in the legislature; however, that was not to the same extent because the Voting Rights Act of 1965 forced them to be more accountable. The guts of the act were stripped away in 2013 by the U.S. Supreme Court because the formulas used to determine which districts needed federal approval before changes could be made were outdated. A rash of voter-suppression efforts ensued.
As an aside, let me say I have a long history in opposition to gerrymandering, whether done by Republicans or Democrats. I stand unashamedly for fair, competitive voting districts. Let the candidate with the best ideas prevail, regardless of party, sex, race or place of residency.
This week, the N.C. Supreme Court began hearing plaintiffs appeal that the new maps be redrawn. Previously, maps have been thrown out primarily because of racial prejudice. Lawmakers claim that they drew the new maps without race in mind, a highly questionable point. Anyone smart enough to draw district maps also is attuned enough to know the racial and partisan makeup of the population in those districts. The case is time-sensitive because primary elections are scheduled to be held May 17, and candidates need ample time to file, organize campaigns and take their case to voters.
Here’s my spin on how the Supremes will rule. There are four Democrats and three Republicans on the court. Many speculate the verdict will come down along party lines. I’m not so sure. There will likely be little argument among the seven justices that the maps are partisan. The question is whether they are unconstitutional. The plaintiffs must do a better job making their case than they did with a three-judge panel, showing that in addition to being unfair, the maps disadvantage minority voters and violate the whole-county mandate of the N.C. Constitution. If they can effectively argue those points, there is a chance they will get a verdict throwing out the maps.
If the maps are overturned, I hope our justices will follow the example of Virginia. There the Supreme Court ruled the maps unconstitutional and picked two experts — one from each party — to come up with maps that were more representative and fairer. The results have received praise and criticism from both parties, a signal they must be fairer.
Legislators picking voters instead of voters picking their legislators has gone too far and needs to change. The court has the opportunity to once and for all declare that history doesn’t need to repeat itself, and that there must be a better way to draw districts. If the justices do so, the court under Chief Justice Paul Newby will have a revered place in our state’s history. It’s time to end rigged elections.
Tom Campbell is a member of the N.C. Broadcasters Hall of Fame, a newspaper columnist and the retired creator, producer and moderator of “NC SPIN.” Email him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.