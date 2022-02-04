Here’s my spin on how the Supremes will rule. There are four Democrats and three Republicans on the court. Many speculate the verdict will come down along party lines. I’m not so sure. There will likely be little argument among the seven justices that the maps are partisan. The question is whether they are unconstitutional. The plaintiffs must do a better job making their case than they did with a three-judge panel, showing that in addition to being unfair, the maps disadvantage minority voters and violate the whole-county mandate of the N.C. Constitution. If they can effectively argue those points, there is a chance they will get a verdict throwing out the maps.

If the maps are overturned, I hope our justices will follow the example of Virginia. There the Supreme Court ruled the maps unconstitutional and picked two experts — one from each party — to come up with maps that were more representative and fairer. The results have received praise and criticism from both parties, a signal they must be fairer.

Legislators picking voters instead of voters picking their legislators has gone too far and needs to change. The court has the opportunity to once and for all declare that history doesn’t need to repeat itself, and that there must be a better way to draw districts. If the justices do so, the court under Chief Justice Paul Newby will have a revered place in our state’s history. It’s time to end rigged elections.

Tom Campbell is a member of the N.C. Broadcasters Hall of Fame, a newspaper columnist and the retired creator, producer and moderator of “NC SPIN.” Email him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.