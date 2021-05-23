Meet Jake... a beautiful 15-lb. dapple Dachshund who is looking for his forever home, along with his Poodle 'brother', Lambchop... View on PetFinder
When Nichol Henderson stood up to be recognized as a graduate of N.C. State on Friday night, she did so knowing that, among all of the 8,251 s…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 2-8.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 6-12. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Mooresville High School will have one graduation ceremony May 29 at 8:30 a.m. in Coach Joe Popp Stadium after all, Mooresville Graded School D…
Iredell County Economic Development Corporation will launch a technical assistance program, called ReVamp, to help local motorsports teams and…
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 29-May …
Hendersonville’s garden extravaganza on Memorial Day weekend has exciting plans for this year’s edition thanks to a successful pivot a year ago.
There's not an ideal time to run out of fuel, but it was fortunate timing for the Troutman Police Department during a chase on Monday.
