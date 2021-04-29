Jeff
**Reduced adoption fee for all adult cats -- only $40** Jeff is a sweet, playful 11 month old. Neutered, current... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…
- Updated
LONDON (AP) — Several hundred Arsenal fans protested outside Emirates Stadium at the English Premier League match against Everton on Friday to call for owner Stan Kroenke to leave the club for joining the Super League.
- Updated
PARIS (AP) — Israeli designer Alber Elbaz, best known for spending 14 years at the helm of France's Lanvin fashion house, has died at 59, the luxury conglomerate Richemont said Sunday.
Consider the brakes applied.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 15-21. …
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 5-month-old child.
View on PetFinder
- Updated
A Watauga County sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon and a second deputy was also hit by gunfire while conducting a welfare check at a Boone home, authorities said.