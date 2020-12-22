Jury duty has its downside

"Why do they call him 'The Toe'?"

"Because he once cut off a guy's toe and made a key ring out of it."

"Why would he want a key ring made out of a guy's toe?"

"Look, we're getting off track," I said. "Enrico the Toe is on trial. You hear the evidence. You find Enrico the Toe guilty. He jumps up and screams, 'I swear on my mother's eyes, I'll get every one of you jurors!' To escape the Barducci crime syndicate hit men, you have to change your name, undergo plastic surgery, move to Idaho and become a pig farmer."

"Did you think this up all by yourself?"

"It could happen," I assured her.

She was still not convinced that weaseling out of jury duty would be in her best interest, so I offered this second fictional yet highly probable scenario.

"Let's say you're picked to sit on the jury in a highly publicized murder case involving a former professional sports star known by his initials, something like R.J. or O.A. but nothing like O.J. since everyone knows he didn’t kill anyone, " I said.

"Are you sure it’s not really O.J?" she said.