Karaoke returns
Karaoke is back by popular demand.

On Aug. 21 at 8 p.m., singers, dancers, standup comedians, poets and anyone with talent is invited to join at the Wobbly Butt Lounge, 125 Morlake Dr., Mooresville for a night of fun.

There will also be DJ dance/video music. No cover charge.

