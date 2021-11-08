Keselowski set to leave Penske a winner before move to Roush

"We've had a strong relationship the whole way. I think our teams are very happy with Brad," Penske said before Sunday's championship race. "Overall, I couldn't have had a better relationship. He wants to build a career and I think he's landed in a great place. He's a driver for a while that can help build a team."

Keselowski won 34 times with Penske and stamped himself as perhaps the best of the Captain's Cup drivers. Keselowski moves to a Roush Fenway Racing team — soon to receive a new name — that has failed to run for years as a serious contender. Matt Kenseth in 2003 and Kurt Busch in 2004 gave Roush his only Cup titles. With Keselowski onboard, he expected his No. 6 Ford team to immediately contend in the Daytona 500.

"We've got to get results next year," Keselowski said.

One sticking point in Keselowski's decision was his desire to hold an ownership stake in a Cup team. Keselowski fielded his eponymous team in the NASCAR Truck Series for a decade and the desire to have a piece of a team in the elite Cup Series never went away.

"It's good to not to be fired and leaving, right? Nobody was grabbing my arms," Keselowski said.

He's not the only driver moving on after the finale, and not all of them by choice.