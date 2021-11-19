Knaus thriving in management role at Hendrick Motorsports

"I blew Sebring," Knaus shrugged.

That's fine. IMSA is where Knaus is seeing other forms of motorsports up-close for the first time in his career, and the exposure is valuable for a Hendrick organization tied heavily to Cup. NASCAR will debut a new spec race car next season, and its design has similarities to the GTD class cars in IMSA. No current NASCAR teams compete in that sports car class, but enough dabble in either Xfinity, Trucks, IndyCar or sports cars that Hendrick could use some flexibility.

"It's really been eye-opening. We have a very narrow focus for Hendrick Motorsports, we don't mess with Xfinity. We don't mess with trucks," Knaus told AP, "and it's served us well. But it has left us, in my mind, a little vulnerable going into the 2022 season with the (Next Gen) car because everybody else that we are racing against has some type of a tie to other racing. We don't have that at HMS."

There is no clear end game. Nobody has said if the No. 48 will run sports cars in 2022, and Knaus said it's premature to think about a full-time IMSA entry. He's all for expanding into another series but said "it's really hard to deviate from the model that we've got, right? It's just done well for us."