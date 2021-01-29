Laundromats to help with 'Loads of Literacy'

The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) and local laundromats have teamed up to improve children’s access to books during a critical time for literacy resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Access to books is essential for the development of early literacy in children. Research has confirmed that access to high-quality books sets children on a path to become accomplished readers and critical thinkers.

To increase access, the partnership launched a new literacy outreach project called Loads of Literacy, which provides reading nooks with laundry baskets full of used books in local laundromats for children to read while their parents tend to laundry. In addition to used books, each nook includes literacy tips for parents, agency information about other programs and services offered by the Partnership, and registration forms for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a literacy program sponsored by the partnership that mails high-quality books to children from birth to age five in Iredell County.